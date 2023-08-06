Is Diancie good in Pokemon GO PvP?

Pokemon GO Fest 2023 has pushed a lot of content in the game for trainers everywhere to enjoy. This event went live on August 4, 2023, and was a big success – at least on Day 1 of the in-person event in London and Osaka. People have been anticipating this event since it was teased earlier this year, and Niantic has not disappointed.

One of the biggest attractions of the 2023 GO Fest is the dual debut of a new creature, Diancie, along with its mega form, something that has never happened before. While it is unique in this regard, the hype about this pocket monster in Pokemon GO begs the question: Is it good in the competitive scene of the game?

In this article, we will look at Diancie’s performance in Pokemon GO PvP and see whether it is worth spending resources trying to power it up.

How good is Diancie in Pokemon GO PvP?

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Diancie’s Mega Evolution will make its Pokémon GO debut alongside Diancie during



gofest.pokemongolive.com/global pic.twitter.com/wjFC624cqO Wipe the glitter from your eyes— Mega Diancie is making its Pokémon GO debut!Diancie’s Mega Evolution will make its Pokémon GO debut alongside Diancie during #PokemonGOFest2023

Diancie is a dual Fairy- and Rock-type critter, just like another relatively new monster, Carbink. At level 50, this creature boasts a maximum Combat Power (CP) of 3,091, which, in all honesty, is not that impressive. Since it is going to be a research reward, the one that you will get will be around 1100-1200 CP.

As a result, it can fit into any format of the GO Battle League. However, in the Great League, Diancie will not make a lot of splash like Carbink unless Niantic decides to give it a unique set of moves. This Pokemon has the following base attributes:

Attack: 190

Defense: 285

Stamina: 137

While nothing groundbreaking, Diancie has a decent base attack statistic. Its defense is what helps this critter shine. If you have Diancie as a Closer, you will see it gives you the best results. We will talk about that in a while.

Is Diancie good in the Great League of Pokemon GO PvP?

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



: London, England

#PokemonGOFest2023 pic.twitter.com/99ordpAZdz Some say that deep beneath the surface of the world, a pack of Carbink live with their queen in a kingdom of jewels.: London, England

CP cap in Great League: 1500

Great League attributes of Diancie:

Attack: 118.5

118.5 Defense: 176.9

176.9 Stamina: 89

While Diancie has the same elemental typing as Carbink, it does not share the same base stats. The bulk on Carbink (251.3 base defense stat) makes it a good contender for the top spot in the Great League’s top 10s list.

Even though Diancie looks and feels like Carbink, it lacks the bulk, making it a bit iffy. You could form an ABB team (Bait format: your safe swap and closer share the same elemental typing), where you have a good lead like Lurantis, Carbink as the Switch, and Diancie as the Closer. While it can perform decently, it all comes down to the bulk of this critter or the lack of it that will make life hard for you.

It is the same reason why Bastiodon and Aggron share similar characteristics, but you do not really hear much about the latter. If a critter cannot perform well against neutral counters, it will be difficult to justify its utility. As a result, you will not see a lot of Diancies in the Great League of Pokemon GO PvP.

Is Diancie good in the Ultra League of Pokemon GO PvP?

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Hmm, has anyone spotted a Diancie?



: Osaka, Japan

#PokemonGOFest2023 pic.twitter.com/5uTb67E3V2 Thank you for joining us for a day of adventure with your fellow Trainers in Osaka!Hmm, has anyone spotted a Diancie?: Osaka, Japan

CP cap in Ultra League: 2500

Ultra League attributes of Diancie:

Attack: 152.8

152.8 Defense: 229.3

229.3 Stamina: 116

Come to the Ultra League, where you will not see Carbink, Diancie has the potential to be its closest substitute. But it will not feel quite as tanky as Carbink. If you get a good matchup where you hard-counter your enemy with moves like Rock Throw and Rock Slide, you can win in those situations, but overall, it does not look too hot for the Ultra League either.

Even though this critter is not a liability in the Ultra League, it is definitely a far cry from a good choice for your PvP roster. You can get some utility out of Diancie, but it is not a meta-defining creature in the current state of the Ultra League.