5 weakest Bug Pokemon of all time, ranked

One of the many aspects of the Pokemon franchise that many players have come to love is the implementation of the various elemental types. These types tie into the origins, design, stats, and movesets for each creature; the franchise would just not be the same without this staple feature.

One of the many types that players look upon fondly is the Bug-type. Much like the Normal type, creatures of the Bug-type are some of the first that players will see during each new playthrough of their journey. As such, Pokemon of this type evolve much earlier than others as a way to familiarize players with the mechanic.

Taking into account all the different species of Pokemon with the Bug classification in the franchise, many players may want to know which of the fray are worth using. On the opposite side of the spectrum, many players may want to know which of these creatures can be avoided during their journey. Here are the five weakest Bug-types that one will ever come across.

Pokemon's Bottom 5 Bug-Types

5) Caterpie

Caterpie as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Caterpie has finally had its time to shine in the most recent main series entry. With the addition of Gigantamax Butterfree, its final evolution, Caterpie has become a creature many players are finding worth training during their adventures in the Galar region.

Caterpie is a pure Bug-type with its two highest stats being its HP and Speed at 45. This creature also evolves once at level 7 and then again at level 10.

4) Weedle

Weedle as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Weedle takes the number four spot on this list. Many players might feel that Weedle deserves to be lower on this list due to it having the potential to evolve into Mega Beedrill. However, this can only be done in a select few games and this form can no longer be achieved in modern main series titles with the exception of Pokemon GO.

Much like Caterpie, Weedle has a base stat total of 195. However, its attack and speed stats are slightly higher with its HP and defense being slightly lower to compensate.

3) Kricketot

Kricketot as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Coming in at one stat point under the previous two entries is Kricketot. Being the early game Bug-type of the Sinnoh region, many players have had plenty of time to get acquainted with this lovable cricket, thanks to its recent appearances in Legends: Arceus, Brilliant Diamond, and Shining Pearl.

Kricketot evolves at level 10 and has a base stat total of 194. Its highest stats are its defense and special defense with both sitting at 41.

2) Snom

Snom alongside its trainer in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

One of the newest creatures to come to the franchise, Snom has already become a fan favorite, thanks to its cute design. However, for players looking for a Bug-type to use on their battle team, they may want to look elsewhere. Due to its low stats and being a secondary Ice-type, its performance in battle is questionable at best.

Snom has a stat total of 185. Its Ice typing holds it back from utilizing its defensive stats due to the sheer amount of weaknesses it brings. However, its special attack stat of 45 is quite adequate in situations where it would be required to battle if players somehow get one early in the game.

1) Blipbug

Blipbug as it appears in Pokemon Sword and Shield (Image via Game Freak)

Another new addition introduced in the most recent generation, Blipbug, is one of the designs that players feel a bit iffy about. As far as its performance in battle goes, this is the first full family of early game Bug-types that prioritizes defense over utility, attack, or special attack, which makes it stand out from the status quo.

In terms of its stats, Blipbug has the lowest of the type, sitting at only 180. However, its base stats for special defense and speed are quite decent with both being 45. Of course, these stats get better as Blipbug evolves. Its final evolution, Orbeetle, is even capable of Gigantamaxing.

