7 Pokemon that are difficult to find in Pokemon Snap

The re-release of the cult classic Pokemon Snap for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members late last month has Pokefans justifiably excited. The 1999 Nintendo 64 title is a first-person photography game positioned as a spin-off from the mainline series. It was a sensation back then, for it was the first time that many of these beloved critters were rendered in real-time 3D.

The protagonist of Pokemon Snap is Todd Snap, who has been called by Professor Oak to Pokemon Island to click pictures of the critters living there for scientific purposes.

The objective of players is to capture Pokemon on their cameras. Better-looking shots, which will net more points at the end of each round, can be achieved by luring the animals in with various items like treats and Pester Balls.

With upwards of sixty species in Pokemon Snap, players have their work cut out for them during their photography sessions. This article lists seven of the hardest Pokemon to come by in the game and how one can encounter them.

7 rare species in Pokemon Snap

1) Mew

Possibly the most difficult species to get a glimpse of in Pokemon Snap and effectively the game's boss, Mew can be found in Rainbow Cloud. To get to the seventh course, players will have to take pictures of all six Pokemon signs, which will result in Professor Oak making the connection.

Mew's bubble shield will turn opaque the moment a player tries to zoom in for a shot. Several Pester Balls or Food have to be thrown accurately to get the Mythical Pokemon to come out for a shot. The picture will automatically net 2,500 points and can go as high as 10,000 points, depending on various other factors.

2) Gyarados

This iconic water-type Pokemon, evolving from the often useless Magikarp is based on a Chinese legend of a carp when leaping over the Dragon Gate, which legend places in several waterfalls and cataracts, and will turn into a dragon. Pokemon Snap draws inspiration from this mythical tale.

Players will find Magikarp in the Valley near an angry Mankey. They will have to knock the fish with a Pester Ball towards the raging Pokemon, who will then punch Magikarp far away. Players will encounter this Magikarp later near a waterfall where they will have to knock the Pokemon another time with a Pester Ball towards the waterfall.

An angry Gyarados will momentarily emerge in all its glory.

3) Ditto

Ditto is a unique Generation I Pokemon that has been a fan-favorite ever since its debut. Although it is not known to evolve, Ditto is capable of shapeshifting into a replica of any physical object or living creature. In its basic state, Ditto is a pink blob with beady eyes.

In Pokemon Snap, Ditto is found as an exact replica of Bulbasaur in the Cave. Players will recognize the disguise from its distinctive beady eyes. Ditto can be forced to return to its base form by hitting it with Pester Balls.

4) Slowbro

Pokemon Snap is the only Pokemon game that shows the lore-based evolution of Slowbro from Slowpoke. The Pokedex entry for the creature mentions that a Slowpoke will evolve when its tail is bitten by a Shelder, and will revert if Shelder is thrown off.

In other games, the evolution of Slowbro starts from level 37. However, the N64 classic lets the player experience the lore-based evolution. Players will be able to see Slowpoke on the grass in the River section. They will need to throw food near the Pokemon to lure it to the Shellder sign.

Slowpoke will dip its tail in the water, and when it lifts it up, it will have a Shellder attached to it.

5) Zapdos

Zapdos is one of three Legendary birds of Kanto, along with Articuno and Moltres. To capture the dual-type Electric/Flying Pokemon from Generation in Pokemon Snap, players will need to have the Poke Flute. Once a player gets to the Tunnel level, they need to lure Pikachu close to an egg by throwing apples.

Once Pikachu is there, the player needs to use the Poke Flute. This results in Pikachu throwing thunderbolts onto the egg, which will make the egg fly up in the air. Zapdos appears afterwards.

6) Balloon Pikachu

Several special versions of Pikachu are available in Pokemon Snap, like Speed Pikachu and Surf Pikachu, which can be pictured if players complete certain objectives. The most difficult among them is the Balloon Pikachu that can be found in the Cave level.

Past the Weepinbell, players will notice a Zubat carrying the iconic yellow lightning Pokemon. It will take some practice, but once players hit Zubat with a Pester Ball, it will drop Pikachu. The latter will randomly grow some balloons and float off.

7) Three Jigglypuffs on stage

Although the last two entries have been variations rather than distinct species, both are unique snaps that players will be intrigued to capture. This scenario can also be found at the Cave level. Throughout this level, the player will come across three Jigglypuffs being chased by a Koffing.

Players can help the pink cuddly Pokemon by throwing a Pester Ball at the Koffings. By doing this, all three of them will sing to the player at the end of the level. Players can also get the three to make faces at them if they play the Poke Flute while passing.

