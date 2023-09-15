"After all these years": Pokemon Scarlet and Violet player recreates iconic Mew urban myth

One Pokemon Scarlet and Violet player recreated arguably the most infamous myth within the series involving a Mew under a truck. Technically, in this case, it's a photograph of the first Mythical beside the vehicle, but it still harbors a similar sentiment. The Reddit post in question had over 2,100 upvotes when this article was written, and it was full of nostalgic comments.

For those who don't know, there used to be an urban legend back when the first generation of Pokemon games came out. There was a truck near the S.S. Anne in Red and Blue that seemed like it didn't belong there. Rumors had it that you could Strength on it to find the mythical Mew.

Of course, we all know that's fake today. Back then, it was the stuff of legends in the playgrounds and the Internet.

One Pokemon Scarlet and Violet player recreates the infamous Mew Under the Truck myth

The Reddit post can be seen above by user JAMEZV1. It's a photograph of their TV with a slightly blurry image of Mew next to a truck in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This Redditor actually posted this photo to much acclaim on several Pokemon-related subreddits.

The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet subreddit would be the most relevant one since this snapshot was taken in one of those games. To a young gamer, it might seem like nothing special. However, anybody alive in the late 90s to early 2000s would know the significance behind this great photo.

Looking back at the infamous Mew Under the Truck myth

Back in the Gen 1 games, players had to get a Cut HM from a captain of the S.S. Anne. However, doing so would make the S.S. Anne leave alongside the rumored truck. Some players would opt to get the Cut HM and faint against one of the Trainers on the S.S. Anne to respawn out of the boat without losing access to the ship and truck.

From that point on, players could proceed through the game as usual until they get the Surf HM. Afterward, they would return to the S.S. Anne and Surf to the nearby truck. Legend has it that Mew was hidden under the latter vehicle. Some variations of the myth required you to use Strength on it, while others were simpler.

Either way, there was nothing of value under that truck.

Some arbitrary code manipulation or basic hacks could put Mew there. The original Gen 1 games never had anything near that truck. Readers have to keep in mind that obtaining this Pokemon was nigh impossible back then, as the only methods to reliably do so involved hacking, glitches, or attending real-life events.

Hence, it's no surprise that rumors of another secretive way to get one of the most elusive Pokemon of all time were born. This myth evolved throughout the generations and is even referenced by fans as of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet era. It's amazing how something so bizarrely fake is etched into the mythos of the fandom.

There are several trucks in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, keeping this legend going. Just know that there is no Mew in any of them, but you could obtain the Mythical via a Mystery Gift Code or other events.

