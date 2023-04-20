All available Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon GO Sustainability Week 2023

With Sustainability Week 2023, a bevy of shiny pocket monsters is available in Pokemon GO for players to come across and catch. The set includes Shiny Drilbur and Shiny Excadrill, with both making their debuts in the popular AR title with the ongoing event. The occasion also marks the first appearance of Bounsweet, Steenee, and Tsareena.

Shiny Pokemon don't hold any added advantage in CP, stats or IVs over their regular counterparts. Despite that, these highly rare pocket monsters are doggedly sought by collectors as and when they are made available by Niantic. There are multiple pocket monsters currently available in Pokemon GO whose shiny versions are yet to make a debut.

Pokemon GO Sustainability Week 2023 brings shiny variants of Drilbur, Excadrill, Binacle, and more

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



See everything you need to know about We're putting the spotlight on sustainability during a week-long event!

The Sustainability Week 2023 event commenced on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 10 am local time, and is scheduled to conclude on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 8 pm local time. The complete list of available Shiny Pokemon during the ongoing event is as follows:

Wild encounters:

Squirtle

Shellder

Wailmer

Drilbur

Cottonee

Dwebble

Larvitar

Binacle

7 km Egg:

Cherubi

Drilbur

Timed Research encounters:

Drilbur

Trubbish

Field Research encounters:

Drilbur

As can be seen above, there are a variety of ways for Pokemon GO trainers to get their hands on these shiny pocket monsters. In the case of Shiny Drilbur, the Mole Pokemon is available as a wild encounter, a 7 km Egg hatch, a Timed Research encounter, and a Field Research encounter. Players can then evolve a Shiny Drilbur to Shiny Excadrill with the help of 50 candy.

Niantic Support @NianticHelp Trainers, there was an error in the information on the Sustainability Week blog regarding eggs. We had previously stated that a certain Pokémon would hatch from 2km eggs obtained during the event. The correct information is that it will hatch from “7km eggs”. (Continued) Trainers, there was an error in the information on the Sustainability Week blog regarding eggs. We had previously stated that a certain Pokémon would hatch from 2km eggs obtained during the event. The correct information is that it will hatch from “7km eggs”. (Continued)

Niantic Support @NianticHelp Trainers, we’d like to clarify that there is an error with our infographic for the Sustainability Week event bonuses. The stated “1/2 distance to earn Candy with your Buddy Pokémon” will not be available as a bonus for this event. Trainers, we’d like to clarify that there is an error with our infographic for the Sustainability Week event bonuses. The stated “1/2 distance to earn Candy with your Buddy Pokémon” will not be available as a bonus for this event.

The initial announcement regarding Sustainability Week 2023 revealed 2 km Egg hatches and a "1/2 distance to earn Candy with your Buddy Pokemon." The former was later corrected by Niantic to 7 km Eggs and the latter was removed by the developers.

As mentioned before, the Sustainability Week 2023 event also marks the debut of Bounsweet, the Fruit Pokemon. Trainers can evolve it into Steenee with the help of 25 candy, and then further into Tsareena with 100 more. The shiny variants of these three pocket monsters are currently unavailable in Pokemon GO.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



A new Limited Research Day featuring Stunfisk and Galarian Stunfisk will take place on April 23 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. local time!



We promise this event isn't a trap—just a chance to catch the Trap Pokémon! A new Limited Research Day featuring Stunfisk and Galarian Stunfisk will take place on April 23 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. local time!

Later this week, Pokemon GO trainers will have a Limited Research Day, featuring Stunfisk, to participate in. The occasion will see its shiny variant appear for the first time in the game, with players being able to encounter the critter and its Galarian version through Field Research tasks.

The upcoming Stunfisk Limited Research Day will be held on Sunday, April 23, 2023, from 2 pm to 5 pm local time. There are also a large number of wild encounters that trainers will come across once the event begins.

With the amount of negative criticism that Niantic has faced over its recent Remote Raid Pass changes, it will surely hope that the upcoming events go over smoothly.

