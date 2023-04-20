Pokemon GO Sustainability Week 2023 Field and Timed Research: All tasks and rewards

This year's Sustainability Week event in Pokemon GO kicked off on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 10:00 am local time and will remain active for a little less than a week. Trainers will have until Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 8:00 pm local time to complete everything that the latest event has to offer, which includes exclusive Field Research and Timed Research.

Additionally, this occasion marks the very first appearance of Shiny Drilbur and Shiny Excalibur as well. Trainers will be able to come across the Mole Pokemon as a wild encounter, 7km egg hatch, Timed Research encounter, and Field Research encounter. The event will also see the first appearance of Bounsweet, Steenee, and Tsareena.

All Pokemon GO Sustainability Week 2023 Field and Timed Research tasks to encounter Drilbur, Trubbish, and Bounsweet

The tasks and rewards for the event-exclusive Timed Research for Sustainability Week 2023 in Pokemon GO are as follows:

Pokemon GO - Sustainability Week: Step 1 of 4

Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokemon - Drilbur encounter

Feed your buddy 5 times - 5x Pinap Berry

Take 5 snapshots of your buddy - Trubbish encounter

Rewards: 1000 XP, 500x Stardust, 1x Star Piece

Pokemon GO - Sustainability Week: Step 2 of 4

Use 7 Berries to help catch Pokemon - Trubbish encounter

Earn 5 hearts with your buddy - 10x Nanab Berry

Play with your buddy - Bounsweet encounter

Rewards: 1500 XP, 1000x Stardust, 1x Incense

Pokemon GO - Sustainability Week: Step 3 of 4

Use 9 Berries to help catch Pokemon - Drilbur encounter

Earn 2 Candies exploring with your buddy - Grimer encounter

Use an Incense - Bounsweet encounter

Rewards: 2000 XP, 1500x Stardust, 10x Razz Berry

Pokemon GO - Sustainability Week: Step 4 of 4

Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokemon - Binacle encounter

Earn 3 Candies exploring with your buddy - Drilbur encounter

Receive a Souvernir from your buddy - Bounsweet encounter

Rewards: 2000 XP, 2000x Stardust, 15x Ultra Ball

The event’s exclusive Field Research tasks and their rewards are listed below:

Catch 3 Ground-type Pokemon - Drilbur encounter

Catch 5 Rock-type Pokemon - 2x Pinap Berry

Catch 5 Water-type Pokemon - 3x Razz Berry

Feed your buddy 3 times - Drilbur encounter

Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokemon - Drilbur encounter

The ongoing event marks Shaymin's global debut in the popular AR title with the Grass and Gratitude Special Research questline that's currently available. The Sustainability Week 2023 event bonuses include the following:

Buddy pocket monsters that are Ultra Buddy or higher will provide souvenirs with an increased frequency

Buddy pocket monsters that are Great Buddy or higher will provide leaf-wrapped gifts with an increased frequency

Buddy pocket monsters will stay with the player character on the overworld longer once fed

Players will need 1/2 distance than normal to earn hearts with their Buddy pocket monster

Finally, the Sustainability Week 2023 event introduces brand new avatar items for players, including the Bounsweet Hat, Steenee Shirt, and Tsareena Boots. All of these will be available for purchase in the in-game shop.

