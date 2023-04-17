When are Bounsweet, Steenee, and Tsareena arriving in Pokemon GO?

Bounsweet and its evolutions Steenee and Tsareena are finally making their way into the world of Pokemon GO. These creatures were initially introduced into the main series of games in Generation VII Sun and Moon. Being Pocket monsters native to the Alola region, one might have expected them to arrive during last year's Season of Alola event.

However, as long-standing players of Niantic's mobile game will know, developers love to hold back bits and pieces for later release.

That being said, you might be wondering when Alola's very own Fruit Pokemon and its evolutions will arrive in Pokemon GO. This article covers everything you need to know.

Bounsweet, Steenee, and Tsareena are making their Pokemon GO debut during 2023's Sustainability Week

Sustainability Week is a returning event and will start on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 10 am local time and last till 8 pm local time on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

Among various other highlights, Bounsweet will make its debut in the AR-based mobile game during the event. As the name suggests, Sustainability Week is a celebration of nature and human beings' relationship with it. This makes it the perfect occasion for the Fruit Pokemon to be introduced to the game.

There will be three different ways to obtain Bounsweet in Pokemon GO during the event. It is still unclear if the creature will be available to catch after the event is over. The three methods are as follows:

Encounter Bounsweet via wild encounters: You have to walk around the map for the creature to randomly spawn near you. Hatch Bounsweet from 2km eggs obtained during the event: This is the second way of finding this creature. Remember that only 2km eggs received during this event will have the chance to hatch Bounsweet. Complete Timed Research for a chance to encounter Bounsweet: Completing Sustainability Week-themed research tasks will give you a chance to encounter Bounsweet and earn other cool rewards.

You will be able to get your hands on multiple Bounsweets over the week. After that, you will want to evolve the creature into Steenee and Tsareena. To achieve the first stage of evolution, you will need 25 Bounsweet Candy. To evolve Steenee into Tsareena, you will need 100 Candy.

If shiny hunting is a priority for you, you might be slightly disappointed to know that the shiny forms of these creatures will not be released during the Sustainability Week of 2023. You don't need to be completely disheartened because Dribllur's shiny form will make its Pokemon GO debut during the event.

Make the most out of the Sustainability Event in Pokemon GO to get your hands on as many Bounsweet, Steenee, and Tsareena as possible.

