All increased spawns, raids, and Habitat Rotation encounters for Pokemon GO Fest 2023

Pokemon GO Fest’s in-person events in London and Osaka had a successful Day 1. A wide array of critters have been spawning for people to catch and try their luck at catching a shiny version. If you are playing casually, you will not be able to enjoy all the features of the GO Fest. However, if you are a ticket holder, there are many things to do in the in-person events, be it in London or Osaka.

In case you are unaware, there are a lot of new critters that have been added to the game through GO Fest 2023, along with their shiny variants. This article will help you learn about all the Pokemon you can encounter at the GO Fest as a ticket holder.

All increased spawns for regular monsters in Pokemon GO Fest 2023

You will have boosted encounters with the following creatures:

Unown A

Unown D

Unown I

Unown M

Unown N

Unown O

Unown !

Pikachu with an Amethyst Crown

Sigilyph

All the above critters will be spawning along with their shiny variants except Sigilyph. Even though this creature is making its global debut during GO Fest 2023, you will not be getting an encounter with Sigilyph’s shiny version.

All Pokemon spawns in the different Habitats of Pokemon Fest 2023

Dark Jungle encounters

You will encounter the following creatures in the Dark Jungle Habitat:

Dewpider

Pumpkaboo

Tangela

Zubat

Plant Cloak Burmy

Skorupi

Venipede

Deino

Heracross

Seviper

Purrloin

All of the above critters will be spawning along with their shiny variants.

Fairy Garden encounters

You will encounter the following creatures in the Fairy Garden Habitat:

Dedenne

Jigglypuff

Bulbasaur

Oddish

Hoppip

Seedot

Cacnea

Petilil

Ferroseed

Spritzee

Swirlix

All of the above critters will be spawning along with their shiny variants.

Hypnotic Glacier encounters

You will encounter the following creatures in the Hypnotic Glacier Habitat:

Aerodactyl wearing a Satchel

Inkay

Durant

Lucario

Surskit

Nosepass

Corphish

Dratini

Mantine

Charmander

Squirtle

All of the above critters will be spawning along with their shiny variants. Lucario along with its shiny variant, will be spawning in the wild for the first time in the history of Pokemon GO. The same is true for the costumed Aerodactyl. Though Shiny Aerodactyl has been in the game for a long time, the one wearing a satchel is making its first appearance during GO Fest 2023.

All event-exclusive Legendary and Mega Raids in Pokemon GO Fest 2023

Five-star (Legendary) Raid encounters

You can encounter the following legendary creatures in five-star raids:

Cresselia

Xerneas

Yveltal

All of the above critters will be spawning along with their shiny variants. Since these creatures are of legendary rarity, they have a higher chance of being shiny in Pokemon GO.

According to studies done by some generous trainers in the Pokemon community, legendary critters have a 1 out of 20 chance of being shiny. This means you have a 5% chance of catching a shiny in five-star legendary raids.

Mega Raid encounters

You can encounter only one critter in the GO Fest Mega Raids, and that is Mega Rayquaza. It is debuting in Pokemon GO, and you should consider farming Rayquaza Candies and XLs through the Mega Raids.

Just like the other legendaries, Mega Rayquaza has a 5% chance of being shiny in Pokemon GO.

If you want to learn about the best counters to use against this mega beast, you can read this article.

Ticket holders will also enjoy a Special Research questline, completing which will give them an encounter with Diancie. Mega Diancie will also be debuting along with this critter. You can read more about Mega Diancie in this article.

Frost Rotom is also available to GO Fest ticket holders. You can peruse this article if you want to know how to catch this critter in the game.