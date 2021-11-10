All of Nidoking's weaknesses in Pokemon GO

Nidoking isn't the best battler in Pokemon GO, and has lost much of his utility in moves that have been retained in other Pokemon games. However, it should still be taken seriously as an opponent, and remembering its weaknesses is a good way to get started.

As a dual Poison/Ground-type Pokemon, Nidoking possesses a grand total of four different elemental move weaknesses: Ice, Psychic, Ground, and Water.

Utilizing these Pokemon types will allow trainers to deal effective damage and quickly hammer away at Nidoking's relatively ineffective health total. Matching the counter Pokemon type to the move type will also provide a Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB), dealing additional damage.

Pokemon GO: Top counters to defeat Nidoking

Nidoking pales in comparison to Nidoqueen in Pokemon GO, but it can still pose a problem to unprepared trainers (Image via The Pokemon Company).

Whether trainers encounter Nidoking in a player vs environment (PvE) or player vs player (PvP) environment in Pokemon GO, its weaknesses remain unchanged.

This means that the Pokemon that can handle Nidoking in a raid environment, can also take it on in PvP. Additionally, they'll be able to do so with roughly the same effectiveness, once things like trainer damage shields are accounted for. Players can also keep checking for bonus materials that regular events bring along.

The following list is for trainers hoping to get a leg up on Nidoking in Pokemon GO, or those simply looking for a good place to start countering the Drill Pokemon. This is a collection of moves, and Pokemon, that can serve as effective counters to Nidoking:

Fast Moves

Water Gun (Water-type)

Waterfall (Water-type)

Psycho Cut (Psychic-type)

Powder Snow (Ice-type)

Mud Shot (Ground-type)

Mud-Slap (Ground-type)

Zen Headbutt (Psychic-type)

Confusion (Psychic-type)

Bubble (Water-type)

Ice Fang (Ice-type)

Charge Moves

Hydro Cannon (Water-type)

Hydro Pump (Water-type)

Psystrike (Psychic-type)

Weather Ball (Ice-type)

Earthquake (Ground-type)

Surf (Water-type)

Psychic (Psychic-type)

Earth Power (Ground-type)

Avalanche (Ice-type)

Crabhammer (Water-type)

Psycho Boost (Psychic-type)

Future Sight (Psychic-type)

Pokemon that are great rivals to Nidoking

Blastoise/Mega Blastoise

Gyarados/Mega Gyarados

Abomasnow/Mega Abomasnow

Mewtwo

Landorus

Excadrill

Kyogre

Metagross

Hoopa

Mamoswine

Alakazam

Kingler

Latios

Latias

Deoxys

Beheeyem

Garchomp

Espeon

Exeggutor

Crawdaunt

Azelf

Empoleon

Groudon

Galarian Darmanitan

Swampert

Rhyperior

There are many more counters to Nidoking in Pokemon GO, but these moves and Pokemon should handle the job masterfully. Well, as long as they have comparable stats and combat power (CP) to the enemy Nidoking.

If trainers have access to any Legendary Pokemon mentioned here, especially in November, the Drill Pokemon should stand little to no chance against them.

