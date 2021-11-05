Why Nidoking isn't very good in Pokemon GO

Nidoking is a fan favorite across the Pokemon series used by many trainers as an offensive jack-of-all-trades, but its Pokemon GO iteration has been significantly reworked.

Nidoking's greatest strength in the original Pokemon games is its ability to learn a large array of moves, but this capability is severely limited in Pokemon GO. Its Ground/Poison typing also doesn't suit it on offense and its moves, while decent, are nowhere near as varied as they could be. This often sees Nidoking beaten out by its female counterpart Nidoqueen, which has become a solid pick in Great and Ultra League PvP due to the advent of its move Poison Fang.

Nidoking in Pokemon GO: Is it a viable option for PvP?

Nidoking can still be used in niche circumstances in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Despite not being on-level with its non-mobile game iterations, Nidoking still has very specific niche combat roles it can fill in Pokemon GO when needed. Primarily, it serves as a solid stand-in for trainers who don't have Nidoqueen available. Its ability as an attacker or defender in gyms is pretty lackluster, but it can perform reasonably well in certain areas of Great League and Ultra League PvP by using moves such as Fury Cutter, Sand Tomb, Earth Power, and Megahorn.

Fury Cutter won't rack up damage being used by Nidoking, but it can charge the energy of its Charge Moves quickly, where the Drill Pokemon can be expected to provide most of its damage output. Nidoking does sport a higher-end maximum attack stat, but this betrays its relative lack of defense and stamina stats, leaving it less bulky than it is in many Pokemon games. With that being said, it can still put up a fight in place of Nidoqueen even if it can't quite hang as well with Pokemon GO's PvP meta.

Nidoking's lack of bulk can be amended in Pokemon GO if trainers are willing to level it up with XL Candy, but this may not be the most prudent use of candies at the end of the day. A slightly more resilient Nidoking still falls relatively short to many other Pokemon often seen in Pokemon GO's battle leagues, which is an unfortunate reality for the former king of utility. Niantic may make changes to Nidoking in the future that improve its prospects, but trainers will simply have to wait and see if this fan favorite gets any love in the future.

Edited by Siddharth Satish