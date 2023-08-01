All Paradox forms and their inspirations in Pokemon Scarlet

Pokemon Scarlet has taken the community by storm with its innovative feature - the enigmatic "Paradox Pokemon." These unique forms of certain critters are shrouded in mystery and have sparked numerous fan speculation and discussions. While the Violet paradox list has more cyborg inspiration, the Scarlet paradox creatures are more feral and primal.

This article will explore all the Paradox Forms in Pokemon Scarlet, diving deep into their fascinating inspirations and connections with the natural world and pop culture.

All Pokemon Scarlet's Paradox inspirations explained

1) Brute Bonnet

Spider web-like Syzygite, the inspiration for Brute Bonnet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As a unique mushroom-dinosaur hybrid, Brute Bonnet draws inspiration for its form from various historical and natural sources. Combining mushroom elements with dinosaur characteristics results in an intriguing and unique look. Interestingly, the bonnet-like structure on its head was inspired by a fungus called Syzygite, which has existed for millions of years and grows like spider webs.

Brute Bonnet's similarity to a Pokeball design makes it mysterious, even though it dates back to an era before Pokeballs existed. This dilemma raises the likelihood that Brute Bonnet hails from earlier generations when historical records were few, but ancient Pokeballs existed.

The design could have been motivated by Sada's alleged deeds of sending Pokeballs back in time to collect extinct creatures. It's possible that ancient Amoongus noticed these peculiar balls and began imitating their design to deceive prey.

2) Screaming Tail

Screaming Tail inspirations (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Screaming Tail's distinctive capacity to scream loudly distinguishes it from Jigglypuff, its evolved counterpart, who sings lullabies. This primitive, feral singing reminds one of death metal, punk, and screamo, noted for their unadulterated, unfiltered emotions. The creature's look perfectly captures the punk aesthetic with its vampire fangs, heavy eyeliner, and untidy hair.

The Dragon Ball character Buu, known for its pink coloring and forceful screams, may have been a model for Screaming Tail's name and appearance. The franchise has a history of relating to traditional Japanese culture and media, and Scream Tail's resemblance to Buu may be one more instance of this pattern.

The name of the Pokemon also refers to a fabled female spirit monster called a banshee, noted for her ferocious screeching, which ties into the concept of loud, ominous cries.

3) Sandy Shock

Magnetic shavings and Lodestone (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Sandy Shock is a Past Paradox Pokemon with a design that seamlessly combines magnetic and rock star traits. Its distinctive hairdo, which resembles magnetic shavings, was motivated by the occurrence of magnetism in nature.

The intriguing magnetic effect influencing the creature's haircut may resemble gathering and manipulating pencil shavings after sharpening them. Though they might not be the golden sand found on beaches, these shavings can still be regarded as a type of sand.

Unexpectedly, Sandy Shock detours from the more typical futuristic form by adopting a unique twist and becoming a being from the past. This idea relates to how early humans used lodestone, a naturally magnetic rock.

4) Flutter Mane

Flutter Mane's inspirations (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Flutter Mane is a mysterious Past Paradox Pokemon whose design is influenced by many different things, like mythology, folklore, and real-life cryptids. Its name suggests that the Ropen cryptid, which is said to be a living feathered dinosaur and produces a glow resembling that of fictional ghostly beings, may have had an impact on the design.

Several other factors may have influenced the design of Flutter Mane. MissingNo, a glitch Pokemon from the original games whose sprite may mimic many forms, is one potential source of inspiration - the skeleton of Aerodactyl.

The term "Flutter Mane" conjures up images of a mane of feathers that sway in the wind, in keeping with Banshee-like characteristics. The design of Flutter Mane also borrows from yokai, including the nukekubi, who are infamous for severing their heads to transform into horrific beings.

5) Great Tusk

Great Tusk's inspirations (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Great Tusk is a Past Paradox Pokemon influenced by extinct elephant species. Its appearance is controlled by several elephant species, with the straight-tusked elephant possibly having had the most effect, given its enormous tusks. The creature's most likely link to the Iberian Peninsula and resemblance to the pygmy mammoth contribute to its attraction.

The Great Tusk is an imposing and powerful creature among the Past Paradox Pokemon, and its design respects the great giants who previously walked the Earth.

6) Slither Wing

The Atlas Moth and Mothra (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Slither Wing is an exotic Past Paradox with a compelling look that takes cues from various sources. One of its real-life equivalents, the Atlas Moth, is said to be the source of its name. The Atlas Moth is one of the most significant kinds of moth, and tiny birds and reptiles could be scared off by its wing pattern, which looks like the head of a cobra, especially while it is resting.

Mothra, a well-known Kaiju from the Godzilla series, is a primary source of inspiration for Slither Wing. Since Mothra is portrayed as protecting humanity, Slither Wing's Fighting-type categorization makes sense, given its connection to justice. Additionally, Slither Wing's style and Mothra's color palette are similar.

The dinosaur-like Tail of Slither Wing may look odd, but it is based on the actual moth species Creatonotos gangis. The species has cormata, or "hair pencils," which are small glands mainly used by male moths during the mating season.

7) Roaring Moon

Roaring Moon's inspirations (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The unnerving Roaring Moon draws influence from Mega Salamence. "Roaring Moon" is a mix of lunar eclipses and historically soared dragons. The aesthetic of Roaring Moon is both appealing and terrifying. Its name suggests a relationship to the Moon, and the lunar eclipse's red color may impact the design of its wings.

This has a lunar color scheme and the same basic pattern and design as the Ho-oh. This silhouette also resembles one another somewhat. Possible ties to mythological beings from Filipino folklore include Minokawa and Bakunawa, who are connected to the sun and Moon, respectively. This directly compares the Roaring Moon's conceivable connections to Ho-Oh from the Johto region.

8) Walking Wake

Walking Wake's inspirations (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Suicune's paradoxical variant Walking Wake has a savage and primal look. It has a tangled mane, orange-tipped fur along its back, and a carved stone crown.

The term "Walking Wake" can be interpreted in various ways, such as a metaphor for waking up after a million-year nap or a metaphor for the Wake left behind by swiftly moving objects. The fact that it can purify water and learn sun-based moves raises the possibility that it is an allusion to the Chicxulub impactor, the asteroid that wiped out dinosaurs.

Walking Wake thus brings the final rays of sunlight visible at dusk rather than the splendor of the Aurora Borealis of Suicune—the final phase of Pokemon's possible paradoxical history.