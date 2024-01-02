All Pokemon that evolve by friendship

In the vast world of Pokemon, evolution is a fundamental aspect of growth and development. While some creatures evolve through leveling up, exposure to certain items, or trading, another heartwarming evolution method that exists is friendship. This unique bond-based evolution was introduced in Generation II and has become a cherished feature of the fantastical universe.

In this article, we will discuss every pocket monster that evolves through friendship in the main series of the games.

Pokemon that require a high friendship bond with trainers to evolve

Golbat and Chansey from the anime (Image via TPC)

Friendship evolution is a heartwarming journey where an ally evolves as their bond with trainers deepens, requiring a minimum friendship value of 160. This process isn't solely about reaching a level; it's about an emotional connection between the trainer and the Pokemon. Notably, not all baby stages follow this requirement, offering surprise elements for trainers.

The evolution through friendship isn't always straightforward. Some creatures have additional conditions, like learning specific moves or timing their evolution to certain times of day. These nuanced demands add complexity, making the evolution process challenging and rewarding for trainers.

Umbreon and Espeon evolve during a specific time of the day (Image via TPC)

The following list shows all the Pokemon that require trainers to increase their friendship level to get them evolved:

Evolve from Evolve into Evolution requirement along with high friendship level Alolan Meowth Alolan Persian Level Up Golbat Crobat Level Up Pichu Pikachu Level Up Cleffa Clefairy Level Up Igglybuff Jigglypuff Level Up Togepi Togetic Level Up Eevee Espeon Level Up during the Day Eevee Umbreon Level Up during the Night Chansey Blissey Level Up Azurill Marill Level Up Budew Roselia Level Up during the Day Buneary Lopunny Level Up Chingling Chimecho Level Up during the Night Munchlax Snorlax Level Up Riolu Lucario Level Up during the Day Woobat Swoobat Level Up Swadloon Leavanny Level Up Eevee Sylveon Level Up knowing a Fairy-type move Type: Null Silvally Level Up Snom Frosmoth Level Up during the Night

How to increase friendship faster in Pokemon?

Luxury Balls and Soothe Bell help you increase friendship (Image via TPC)

The games have various in-game techniques to strengthen this connection and hasten the evolution process.

Optimal Friendship Boosts:

Capture the critter using Luxury Balls or Friend Balls for an initial friendship boost.

Enhance friendship by administering Vitamins to the pocket monster.

Engage them actively in battles to strengthen your bond.

Item Assistance:

Equip the Soothe Bell to the creature to encourage quicker friendship growth.

Maintain them in your party during travels to steadily increase their friendship level.

Affectionate Activities:

Foster friendship by feeding them Curry during Pokemon Camp sessions.

Utilize specific berries labeled "raise friendliness" to expedite friendship growth while decreasing Effort Values.

Friendship-based evolution encapsulates the emotional essence of the franchise's world, emphasizing the profound connection between trainers and their beloved creatures. As trainers embark on their journeys, nurturing these friendships becomes as crucial as honing battle skills, enriching the experience in multifaceted ways.