All Teensy Power Sandwiches and their recipes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Teensy Power Sandwiches make trainers more likely to find small Pocket Monsters in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. These two games include notable size differences, and some players might wish to catch something small. Mark hunters might even aim to get the Mini Mark.
All size values scale from 0 to 255, with 0 being the smallest. There are three tiers of levels related to Teensy Power:
- Lv. 1: Changes the range from 0 to 127
- Lv. 2: Changes the range from 0 to 95
- Lv. 3: Changes the range from 0 to 60
In this case, Lv. 3 is ideal if you're trying to get the smallest Pokemon possible.
Recipe list of all Teensy Power Sandwiches in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Here is a general list of recipes that involve Teensy Power Lv. 1 in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:
- BLT Sandwich: Bacon + Lettuce + Tomato + Mayonnaise + Mustard
- Fried Fillet Sandwich: Fried Fillet + Potato Salad + Mayonnaise + Ketchup
- Great Vegetable Sandwich: Sliced Green Pepper + Cherry Tomatoes + Cucumber + Red Onion + Salt + Olive Oil + Vinegar
- Ham Sandwich: Pickle + Ham + Mayonnaise + Mustard
- Pickle Sandwich: Pickle + Olive Oil
- Potato Salad Sandwich: Potato Salad + Cucumber + Red Bell Pepper + Mayonnaise
- Variety Sandwich: Prosciutto + Cherry Tomatoes + Smoked Fillet + Salt + Vinegar
- Vegetable Sandwich: Sliced Green Pepper + Cherry Tomatoes + Cucumber + Salt + Olive Oil + Vinegar
Likewise, here is a list of all sandwiches that give you Teensy Power Lv. 2 in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:
- Great BLT Sandwich: Bacon + Lettuce + Tomato + Basil + Mayonnaise + Mustard
- Great Fried Filled Sandwich: Fried Fillet + Potato Salad + Lettuce + Mayonnaise + Ketchup
- Great Variety Sandwich: Prosciutto + Cherry Tomatoes + Smoked Fillet + Potato Salad + Salt + Vinegar
- Legendary Sour Sandwich: Lettuce + Bacon + Sour Herba Mystica + Pepper
- Master Pickle Sandwich: Pickle + Watercress + Basil + Olive Oil + Sour Herba Mystica
- Master Hefty Sandwich: Potato Tortilla + Fried Fillet + Prosciutto + Potato Salad + Herbed Sausage + Hamburger + Salt + Peanut Butter + Sour Herba Mystica
- Master Sushi Sandwich: Rice + Smoked Fillet + Smoked Fillet + Klwaf Stick + Watercress + Klawf Stick + Salt + Vinegar + Wasabi + Sour Herba Mystica
- Master Zesty Sandwich: Jalapeno + Onion + Herbed Sausage + Sliced Green Pepper + Water Cress + Chili Sauce + Sour Herba Mystica
- Sour Jambon-Beurre: Ham + Butter + Shour Herba Mystica
- Ultra BLT Sandwich: Bacon + Lettuce + Tomato + Basil + Cheese + Mayonnaise + Mustard
- Ultra Fried Fillet Sandwich: Fried Fillet + Potato Salad + Lettuce + Mayonnaise + Ketchup + Horseradish
- Ultra Ham Sandwich: Pickle + Ham + Prosciutto + Jalapeno + Mayonnaise + Mustard
- Ultra Noveau Veggie Sandwich: Watercress + Yellow Bell Pepper + Onion + Tomato + Cucumber + Oliva Oil + Wasabi + Mayonnaise
- Ultra Vegetable Sandwich: Sliced Green Pepper + Cherry Tomatoes + Cucumber + Red Onion + Salt + Olive Oil + Vinegar + Salty Herba Mystica
That's it for official recipes with actual names. Here is what each of these sandwiches boosts in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:
- BLT Sandwich: Rock Lv. 1
- Fried Fillet Sandwich: Bug Lv. 1
- Great BLT Sandwich: Grass Lv. 2
- Great Fried Fillet Sandwich: Bug Lv. 2
- Great Variety Sandwich: Bug Lv. 2
- Great Vegetable Sandwich: Bug Lv. 1
- Ham Sandwich: Fighting Lv. 1
- Legendary Sour Sandwich: Ice Lv. 2
- Master Hefty Sandwich: Dark Lv. 2
- Master Pickle Sandwich: Grass Lv. 2
- Master Sushi Sandwich: Dark Lv. 2
- Master Zesty Sandwich: Fighting Lv. 2
- Pickle Sandwich: Fighting Lv. 1
- Potato Salad Sandwich: Bug Lv. 1
- Sour Jambon-Beurre: Ghost Lv. 2
- Ultra BLT Sandwich: Grass Lv. 2
- Ultra Fried Fillet Sandwich: Bug Lv. 2
- Ultra Ham Sandwich: Rock Lv. 2
- Ultra Nouveau Veggie Sandwich: Electric Lv. 2
- Ultra Vegetable Sandwich: Bug Lv. 2
- Variety Sandwich: Fighting Lv. 1
- Vegetable Sandwich: Poison Lv. 1
There are more recipes that give you Teensy Power in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, as seen in the next section. They should help you find the smallest Pocket Monsters.
Infographic for making Level 3 Sandwiches in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Trainers don't have to use the preset recipes to make something that gives them Teensy Power in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For example, the above infographic shows how a Sour Herba Mystica, Bitter Herba Mystica, and Vinegar can be combined with one other ingredient to give you something that has Teensy Power Lv. 3.
You will need to do 5-star, 6-star, or 7-star Tera Raids to get the Herba Mysticas. The top half of this image contains the one ingredient you need for the specific type that you wish to boost. Following this infographic will also give you Lv. 3 Sparking and Title Powers.
The method this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide provides isn't the only way to get Teensy Power Lv. 3, but it's certainly the easiest one to remember.
