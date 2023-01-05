All Teensy Power Sandwiches and their recipes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Teensy Power Sandwiches make trainers more likely to find small Pocket Monsters in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. These two games include notable size differences, and some players might wish to catch something small. Mark hunters might even aim to get the Mini Mark.

All size values scale from 0 to 255, with 0 being the smallest. There are three tiers of levels related to Teensy Power:

Lv. 1: Changes the range from 0 to 127

Changes the range from 0 to 127 Lv. 2: Changes the range from 0 to 95

Changes the range from 0 to 95 Lv. 3: Changes the range from 0 to 60

In this case, Lv. 3 is ideal if you're trying to get the smallest Pokemon possible.

Recipe list of all Teensy Power Sandwiches in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Here is a general list of recipes that involve Teensy Power Lv. 1 in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

BLT Sandwich: Bacon + Lettuce + Tomato + Mayonnaise + Mustard

Likewise, here is a list of all sandwiches that give you Teensy Power Lv. 2 in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Great BLT Sandwich: Bacon + Lettuce + Tomato + Basil + Mayonnaise + Mustard

Watercress + Yellow Bell Pepper + Onion + Tomato + Cucumber + Oliva Oil + Wasabi + Mayonnaise Ultra Vegetable Sandwich: Sliced Green Pepper + Cherry Tomatoes + Cucumber + Red Onion + Salt + Olive Oil + Vinegar + Salty Herba Mystica

That's it for official recipes with actual names. Here is what each of these sandwiches boosts in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

BLT Sandwich: Rock Lv. 1

Bug Lv. 1 Great BLT Sandwich: Grass Lv. 2

Bug Lv. 2 Great Variety Sandwich: Bug Lv. 2

Bug Lv. 1 Ham Sandwich: Fighting Lv. 1

Ice Lv. 2 Master Hefty Sandwich: Dark Lv. 2

Grass Lv. 2 Master Sushi Sandwich: Dark Lv. 2

Fighting Lv. 2 Pickle Sandwich: Fighting Lv. 1

Bug Lv. 1 Sour Jambon-Beurre: Ghost Lv. 2

Grass Lv. 2 Ultra Fried Fillet Sandwich: Bug Lv. 2

Rock Lv. 2 Ultra Nouveau Veggie Sandwich: Electric Lv. 2

Bug Lv. 2 Variety Sandwich: Fighting Lv. 1

There are more recipes that give you Teensy Power in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, as seen in the next section. They should help you find the smallest Pocket Monsters.

Infographic for making Level 3 Sandwiches in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

A very handy infographic (Image via u/sammingt0n)

Trainers don't have to use the preset recipes to make something that gives them Teensy Power in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For example, the above infographic shows how a Sour Herba Mystica, Bitter Herba Mystica, and Vinegar can be combined with one other ingredient to give you something that has Teensy Power Lv. 3.

You will need to do 5-star, 6-star, or 7-star Tera Raids to get the Herba Mysticas. The top half of this image contains the one ingredient you need for the specific type that you wish to boost. Following this infographic will also give you Lv. 3 Sparking and Title Powers.

The method this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide provides isn't the only way to get Teensy Power Lv. 3, but it's certainly the easiest one to remember.

