All Shiny-locked Pocket Monsters in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Unfortunately, some Pocket Monsters are Shiny-locked in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. That means Trainers will never be able to obtain this exclusive version of certain Pokemon in either game without resorting to unfair means. Future DLC updates may introduce a way to get variants with alternate color schemes for these creatures. Until then, this article will include everything that is Shiny-locked in the base games for Generation IX.

Some of the entities listed below are for NPCs that the player normally cannot catch, while others will be for Pokemon that gamers could obtain. It is worth noting that Shiny forms for these creatures do exist; it's just that the player won't be able to acquire them without a future update or through an event.

Everything that is Shiny-locked in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Here is a list of everything that is Shiny-locked in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Koraidon

Miraidon

Wo-Chien

Chien-Pao

Ting-Lu

Chi-Yu

Gimmighoul

Gholdengo

Basically, all the Legendaries can never present themselves in the exclusive form in these two games. On a similar note, here are some Pocket Monsters that are Shiny-locked in very specific circumstances:

The first starter you get at the start of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

All in-game Trades (Snom, Wooper, and Haunter)

The Galarian Meowth you get from Salvatore

All Titan Pokemon

Lechonk from the catching tutorial

Squawkabillies on top of the player's home

Tarountula from Area One's South Province

Wattrel from Area Two's West Province and East Province

Wingull from Area Three's North Province

Unlike the list with the Legendaries, you could always breed or catch anything in this section elsewhere to obtain a Shiny.

Examples of what's Shiny-locked in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Since some Pokemon are Shiny-locked in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Trainers might wish to see their exclusive counterparts. The above video shows a Shiny Gimmighoul evolving into Gholdengo. Sadly, the difference here is minimal, as Gholdengo merely gets some silver lines rather instead of its usual gold ones. Gimmighoul's alternate color scheme is simply a more pale body.

The Treasures of Ruin have a better alternate palette swap compared to the previous ones shown (Image via Game Freak)

The four Treasures of Ruin with their Shiny forms can be seen in the above image. These color schemes are noticeably more distinct than the default palette that players can see in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Modders and cheaters could obtain these color swaps, but the average person cannot.

Both games guarantee that the gamer will never get the Shiny variations of the Treasures of Ruin after removing all Ominous Stakes and battling them.

You can't get these Shinies legally, either (Image via Game Freak)

Similarly, Miraidon and Koraidon are Shiny-locked in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Past Legendaries have also seen a similar restriction. That said, Game Freak has given away some Shiny Legendaries before, too. Trainers will just have to wait for Game Freak to release a Mystery Gift Code or do something else for these color swaps in the future.

It is also possible for a future patch to remove this current Shiny-lock limitation. After all, Version 1.0.1 introduced some of the restrictions shown in the second list of this article, such as Tarountulas never being Shiny in Area One's South Province. That means the reverse of that situation could theoretically happen.

