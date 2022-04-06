All weaknesses for Thundurus Therian in Pokemon GO

With Thundurus Therian-form entering Tier 5 Raids in Pokemon GO, it might be time for trainers to find their best counters.

Trying to hit an Electric/Flying-type for super effective damage can be difficult, as anyone who’s faced a Zapdos can confirm. While Thundurus has a huge Attack stat and powerful moves, it’s a little on the frail side. Therefore, a counter with the right moves can beat it.

Legendary Pokemon from Generation V appearing in Raids

Thundurus’ Flying typing takes away Electric’s one significant weakness in Ground. Conversely, being Electric-type cancels out Flying’s weakness to opposing Electric-types. That only leaves two ways to hit Thundurus Therian for super effective damage; with Rock or Ice.

What makes things even more difficult is that Thundurus can learn Focus Blast, which happens to hit both Rock-types and Ice-types for super effective damage. Therefore, trainers will want strong Pokemon that can eliminate Thundurus before it has the chance to charge a Focus Blast.

Also, according to The Silph Road, Thundurus is just about impossible to solo. Trainers should bring at least two buddies with them to have a reasonable shot at beating Thundurus.

The best potential check would be Shadow Mamoswine. Thanks to its high Attack stat, it can stomp on Thundurus Therian with Powder Snow and Avalanche in 520.4 seconds.

Mamoswine is a strong counter to Thundurus (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Outside of Shadow Mamoswine, most of the checks to Thundurus Therian are Rock-type. These Pokemon tend to have large Attack stats, which allows them to shred through frail opponents like Thundurus.

Out of the strong Rock types, most trainers might have a Mega Aerodactyl to use since it was a Mega Tier Raid boss earlier in the year. Outside of that, Rampardos is an excellent option with Smack Down and Rock Slide.

Tyranitar can serve as a decent Raid boss slayer as well, given that its typing allows it to also deal with powerful Psychic-types. With Smack Down and Stone Edge, though, it can flatten Thundurus Therian with a bit of help.

An underrated check to Thundurus Therian is actually Glaceon, who still deals solid DPS despite lagging behind options like Mamoswine and Galarian Darmanitan. Also, Gigalith can perform well here since it also gets Smack Down and Rock Slide.

