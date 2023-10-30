Are microtransactions worth it in Pokemon GO? Exploring store prices and offerings

Microtransactions are a hot-button topic in every game's community, and this is especially true for Pokemon GO. While many players still continue to spend their money on purchases of the game's premium currency, others have expressed their frustrations with the company and the state of the game to the point where they have sworn off spending money on it entirely.

With the community being as split as they are on the topic, it can be difficult for new players to figure out if these purchases are really worth it or not. While spending money on a mobile game is bound to raise a few eyebrows among casual gamers, Niantic has thrown a few bundles into the shop to help make the decision a little easier.

How good are Pokemon GO's microtransactions?

Official artwork for Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Pokemon GO's microtransactions are split into two categories: content and currency. Going over the currency, players can spend real money on bundles of differing sizes offering different amounts of Pokecoins. These Pokecoins are used to buy almost everything in the game, like Raid Passes, items, and more storage space.

The base bundle gives 100 Pokecoins for around $1. Following recent shop changes, this amount of Pokecoins can only be used to purchase a handful of consumable items, which can also be found for free by spinning Pokestops. To purchase Raid Passes, the most commonly purchased items, you need to buy this bundle twice if you do not have any spare coins reserved.

The base bundle scales each Pokecoin equal to around one cent, with each bundle offering more value as the price increases. These bonuses range from 50 free Pokecoins for the $5 bundle all the way up to 4,500 free coins in the $100 bundle. Most players can get by with just the $5 bundle, often using it to purchase Raid Passes for events like Raid Hours or Community Days.

The second half of Pokemon GO's microtransactions is content. This follows a relatively standard seasonal content pass that players have come to expect from most online titles. You can purchase a $5 ticket for most events, which grants some bonus tasks for said event. These rewards offer some additional items, but nothing too far off from what can be found at Pokestops.

These tickets often vary in price depending on the upcoming event. Most seasonal and event tickets cost $5, but some yearly events like GO Fest cost $15. These tickets do not offer very much for the casual player who turns on Pokemon GO every other day or so. However, for hardcore trainers who will take the time to complete these tasks, the tickets are worth every penny.

Overall, the microtransactions in Pokemon GO will differ in worth from player to player. For the casual gamer who only boots up Pokemon GO to check out the new season or the occasional event, there is really no point in investing real money into the title. However, for the dedicated few who grind out missions and partake in raids and competitive battles, the microtranscations provide much more value.