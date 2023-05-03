5 Pokemon GO F2P tips for players who want to avoid microtransactions

Pokemon GO is a free-to-play mobile game released in 2016, and since its release, it has taken the world by storm as people of all ages rushed to catch their favorite Pokemon. The game has been downloaded worldwide over a billion times consistently and is one of the highest-grossing mobile games.

Even though Pokemon GO is a free-to-play title, players who do not want to spend money on video games may find it difficult to progress in the game due to its heavy reliance on microtransactions. Not everyone has a disposable income to spend on virtual goods.

Let us look at 5 Pokemon GO tips for Free-to-Play players:

1) Get Lucky Pokemon in Pokemon GO

Players often don't know that when they trade away a Pokemon, there's around a five percent chance the Pokemon will go lucky. That chance can be guaranteed if they become best friends and then become lucky friends with the person they are trading with. The next trade they hit is going to be a guaranteed lucky trade.

Lucky Pokemon will have half the amount of Stardust to power up and have an IV floor of 12, meaning getting good IV Pokemon will be much easier as a free-to-play player. Constantly powering them up will save players Stardust in the long run.

2) Focus on Daily Quests in Pokemon GO

Focusing on completing daily missions is one of the finest methods to enable players to advance in Pokemon GO without spending money. This provides them the chance to receive rewards by completing simple daily quests once every day. Earning these rewards without investing too much time or effort is possible by quickly completing a set of straightforward tasks.

Players can receive items like Pokeballs, berries, potions, and even rare items like evolution stones by completing daily quests. One can also level up and unlock new features by completing daily quests and earning experience points. These rewards can be earned regularly by focusing on daily quests without spending money to buy PokeCoins.

3) Join a Pokemon GO community

Players who want to avoid microtransactions can benefit greatly by joining Discord servers, Facebook groups, and Reddit communities where they can connect with other players and share tips and tricks.

These communities can assist players in discovering uncommon Pokemon and participating in raid battles where people team up to defeat powerful Pokemon. Players can also collaborate to earn valuable rewards through these raids without spending money on raid passes.

Being part of these communities also makes trading easier as players are exposed to newer people who might be willing to partake in trades, thus increasing their chances of getting Lucky Pokemon. Additionally, these communities allow players to form new friendships, making the game more fun, as Pokemon GO is best enjoyed when played with friends.

4) Take advantage of Pokemon GO's in-game events

Players can earn special rewards and bonuses by partaking in Pokemon GO's frequent in-game events. These events provide players the opportunity to earn extra experience points, Stardust, rare items, and even exclusive Pokemon. Thus, it’s a fantastic way to avoid microtransactions and save money, as players won’t feel the need to mindlessly visit the in-game store.

One such event is the Instinctive Hero Event, which will hit the game on May 2, 2023, at 10 AM and end on May 8 at 8 PM. In this event, there will be an increased chance of hatching a shiny variant from 2km/ 5km/ 10km eggs. Players will also enjoy a double hatching speed and double the amount of stardust they get from catching Pokemon.

Other popular events include Community Day events that last three hours, allowing players to catch featured Pokemon and gain increased experience points and stardust. Players can also compete in other Special Research events to catch rare Pokemon and earn special rewards.

Thus, exploiting these events is a really good way to maximize productivity in one’s account.

5) Be strategic with items

Players need to have a wide range of in-game items to aid their advancement in the game, and some of these items can be very rare to come across if players want to avoid microtransactions. Due to this reason, these items can be fairly scarce. Thus, being strategic with item usage and conservation is essential.

During times when players can earn the most experience points, they should prioritize using items like Lucky Eggs that double experience points in 30 minutes. Additionally, players can use berries and other items to increase the chances of catching rare or powerful Pokémon during catch encounters.

Players should also be cautious about their spending on Pokecoins, the in-game currency. Furthermore, prioritizing spending on essential items like storage upgrades or raid passes is more important than spending on cosmetic items for progression.

To sum it up, microtransactions can offer various advantages in the game. However, they are not an absolute necessity for players who just want to enjoy and leisurely progress in the game. By following these five tips, players can have a wonderful time in the game without spending a penny.

From being on a never-ending grind of catching legendary Pokemon to participating in raid battles and progressing through the levels, the world here is vastly expansive and not expensive. Pokemon GO rewards the player’s patience and perseverance, and by being efficient, one can experience all that the game has to offer without breaking the bank.

