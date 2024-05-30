Are Necrozma Fusion forms allowed in Pokemon GO GBL?

Trainers will have the opportunity to get their hands on the elusive fusions for the first time during the Pokemon GO Fest 2024. This year’s GO Fest will span several cities before being available globally. The schedule is as follows:

GO Fest Sendai : Thursday, May 30 to Sunday, June 2

: Thursday, May 30 to Sunday, June 2 GO Fest Madrid : Friday, June 14 to Sunday, June 16

: Friday, June 14 to Sunday, June 16 GO Fest New York City : Friday, July 5 to Sunday, July 7

: Friday, July 5 to Sunday, July 7 GO Fest Global: Saturday, July 13 to Sunday, July 14

Can Dusk Mane Necrozma and Dawn Wings Necrozma participate in Pokemon GO GBL?

Necrozma Fusion forms are allowed in GBL (Image via Reddit)

To simply answer the question, yes, the fusion forms of Necrozma are allowed in Pokemon GO Battle League (GBL). This exciting update has been confirmed by Reddit user Merlion4ek on r/TheSilphRoad. Both Dusk Mane Necrozma and Dawn Wings Necrozma are now available for trainers to use in their GBL battles, marking a significant addition to the competitive scene.

Trending

Dusk Mane Necrozma and Dawn Wings Necrozma come with new signature movesets

Necrozma's fusion forms as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The fusion forms of Necrozma come with powerful new moves:

Dusk Mane Necrozma will receive Sunsteel Strike , a Steel-type move.

will receive , a Steel-type move. Dawn Wings Necrozma will get Moongeist Beam, a Ghost-type move.

In terms of usage, these are extremely strong attacks for raid battles as well as player-versus-player battles. For one thing, they do a base 235 damage in raid battles which is absolutely massive. In player-versus-player battles, they do 135 damage, which are potent attacks overall, making both attacks definitely worth using.

Pokemon GO Dawn Wings Necrozma: Stats and Moveset

Dawn Wings Necrozma in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Dawn Wings Necrozma is a Psychic/Ghost-type Pokemon with the following stats:

Max CP : 4,634

: 4,634 Attack : 277

: 277 Defense : 220

: 220 Stamina: 200

Moveset:

Fast Moves : Shadow Claw, Psycho Cut, Metal Claw.

: Shadow Claw, Psycho Cut, Metal Claw. Charge Moves: Dark Pulse, Iron Head, Psychic, Outrage, Moongeist Beam.

Pokemon GO Dusk Mane Necrozma: Stats and Moveset

Dusk Mane Necrozma in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Dusk Mane Necrozma is a Steel/Psychic-type Pokemon with the same impressive stats:

Max CP : 4,634

: 4,634 Attack : 277

: 277 Defense : 220

: 220 Stamina: 200

Moveset:

Fast Moves : Shadow Claw, Psycho Cut, Metal Claw.

: Shadow Claw, Psycho Cut, Metal Claw. Charge Moves: Dark Pulse, Iron Head, Psychic, Outrage, Sunsteel Strike.

Pokemon GO Dawn Wings Necrozma and Dusk Mane Necrozma: Type strength and weaknesses

Type matchup and weaknesses in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Dawn Wings Necrozma:

Weaknesses:

4x weakness to Ghost and Dark types.

Resistances:

Triple resistance to Fighting.

Double resistance to Normal.

Single resistance to Poison and Psychic.

2) Dusk Mane Necrozma:

Weaknesses:

Weak to Dark, Ghost, Ground, and Fire types.

Resistances:

Double resistance to Poison and Psychic.

Single resistance to Dragon, Fairy, Flying, Grass, Ice, Normal, Rock, and Steel.

Pokemon GO Dawn Wings Necrozma and Dusk Mane Necrozma: Competitive viability

Dawn Wings Necrozma and Dusk Mane Necrozma will definitely strengthen your team (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The addition of these fusion forms with their signature movesets offers GBL a new tactical edge. The powerful charge moves Moongeist Beam and Sunsteel Strike ensure both Necrozma forms will be significant contributors in many battles.

Trainers must now consider which of the two forms will best counter or be resistant against many of the prevalent types in the game and which of the two fits the most in their team.

The addition of Dusk Mane and Dawn Wings Necrozma to Pokemon GO Battle League is indeed an exciting one. With their powerful new moves and amazing stats, these fusion forms are sure to be a force in both the PvP and raid battle scenes.