Are the Pokemon GO City Safari tickets worth purchasing?

Pokemon GO's City Safari is an exclusive event that will take place across three cities around the world from 10 am to 6 pm local time on October 6 and 7 in Seoul, October 13 and 14 in Barcelona, and November 3 and 4 in Mexico City. Players in these cities will get access to special Pocket Monsters, including the debut of Skiddo and Gogoat, as well as an event-themed costumed version of Eevee.

While players can take part in Pokemon GO City Safari as long as they are in these cities, there is a purchasable ticket, which will unlock some unique perks. This article will go over all the benefits of purchasing the ticket to help you determine if it is worth the cost.

All ticket-exclusive perks for Pokemon GO's City Safari event

Expand Tweet

Event-exclusive Timed Research

The biggest perks of purchasing a ticket to the event are the two Timed Research tracks it unlocks. The first will unlock three different paths for you to choose. Of these, one gives you three Incenses, one gives three Star Pieces, and one gives three Lucky Eggs.

Additionally, you also get one Mossy and one Rainy Lure Module each, alongside 2023 Stardust and 30 Eevee Candy.

The other Timed Research track requires you to spin PokeStops at Eevee Explorer locations that you haven't visited before. For every unique location you visit, you get one Explorer Eevee as a reward. Completing the entire track gives you another one of these costumed critters as well as 25 Eevee Candy and one Lure Module.

Trading benefits

Trading is a big part of the Pokemon GO experience. Players in Seoul, Barcelona, and Mexico City, who purchase tickets will get up to five additional Special Trades on each day they have tickets for. Additionally, trades will cost 50% less Stardust.

Increased chance of encountering shiny Pokemon

Shiny Skiddo and Shiny Gogoat (Image via TPC)

Like Pokemon GO Fest, the City Safari event also has a number of rare shiny Pocket Monsters, including the brand new Shiny Skiddo. You can increase the chance of encountering a shiny version of creatures by purchasing the ticket.

Lure Modules will last for four hours

Lure Modules in Pokemon GO can be used to attack Pocket Monsters to a PokeStop and evolve some critters. They usually last for 30 minutes when activated, but if you own a ticket to the City Safari event, Lure Modules activated by you will last for four hours.

Please note this feature does not apply to Golden Lure Modules.

Exclusive Tiny Compass souvenir

Your buddy may collect an event-exclusive Tiny Compass Souvenir. While this has no direct value, it can be a cute memory.

How much do Pokemon GO City Safari Tickets cost

The price of City Safari tickets varies with the city you intend to play in, and are as follows:

Seoul, South Korea

You must shell out ₩11,000 (plus applicable taxes and fees) for one day's ticket, which will let you experience the event perks in designated locations of the city. If you wish to activate citywide gameplay, you must spend another ₩8,200.

Barcelona, Spain

For restricted location-based gameplay, you have to pay €12 (including applicable taxes). If you wish to activate citywide gameplay, that will cost you another eight euros.

Mexico City, Mexico

It will cost MX$150 (including applicable taxes) to purchase the basic ticket, which will give you access to location-based gameplay within the city. For citywide access, you must pay another MX$100.

Conclusion: Is the Pokemon GO City Safari ticket worth it

All the additional rewards that you get from the special Timed Research tracks as well as the benefits you get from being a ticketed player, make the money you spend worth it.

Having a ticket will give you the chance to own multiple Explorer Eevees, which you can evolve into Eeveelutions that have the special costume. You could also be one of the few people in the world with a Shiny Skiddo and Gogoat until the creatures are released globally.