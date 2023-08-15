Are shiny Stufful and shiny Bewear available in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO has introduced many titular Pocket Monsters to its roster over the years, including the Normal/Fighting-type creatures Stufful and Bewear in April 2022. Since then, the two species have appeared sporadically in the mobile title, though they're far from the easiest Pocket Monsters to find in the game at the end of the day.

Some Pokemon GO players are likely curious about whether Stufful and its evolution Bewear have shiny variants available in the title. The good news is that the answer is yes, as both creatures received their shiny forms when they debuted during April 22's Community Day event.

But how can Pokemon GO players snag a shiny Stufful/Bewear in August 2023? Fortunately, a perfect opportunity has arisen on August 15.

How to catch shiny Stufful and Bewear in Pokemon GO during Stufful's Spotlight Hour

If Pokemon GO trainers want to capture a shiny Stufful and/or Bewear, there's hardly a better time than August 15, 2023, particularly from 6:00 to 7:00 pm local time. During this timeframe, Stufful's Spotlight Hour event will be active, making the Flailing Pokemon spawn in incredibly high amounts in the wild.

If trainers can head out into the game world during this Spotlight Hour, they should be surrounded by Stufful spawns. This should result in more than a few shinies popping up if players are diligent. Moreover, once players have caught plenty of Stufful and accrued some candies, they can evolve their shiny Stufful into a Bewear if they so choose.

As long as Pokemon GO players continue moving across the game map during the Spotlight Hour, they should have an excellent chance of finding a shiny Stufful (or even a few of them) while also racking up plenty of candy to acquire a shiny Bewear through evolution.

Here are some tips for Stufful's Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO:

Begin as closely to the 6 pm start time as possible to maximize your total time available to encounter and catch Stufful. If you have any incense or lure modules, now may be the time to use them. Pop an incense and keep moving to repopulate the Stufful spawns on the map. If you can stop by a Pokestop, it doesn't hurt to place a lure module on it to increase spawns around it. You can then circle the stop while continuing to move to maximize the spawning capabilities of both items. Tap every Stufful that appears on the map. Even if it doesn't end up being shiny, you can still catch it for candy to evolve Stufful into Bewear. Plus, this Spotlight Hour event offers double the experience gains on every catch. Stay vigilant! If you start early and keep at it, you're bound to find one shiny Stufful, at the very least, with the potential for more the longer you search.

If Pokemon GO players miss out on Stufful's Spotlight Hour, they shouldn't worry too much. There will inevitably be another event that features Stufful, Bewear, and their shiny variants.

However, Niantic hasn't confirmed any plans on the subject after August 15's Spotlight Hour, so trainers may be in for quite a wait.