Arlo counters and weaknesses in Pokemon GO (July 2022)

Arlo will join his Team Rocket cohorts in July with a new team for Pokemon GO trainers. Fortunately, though, this team shouldn’t be much to worry about.

The Team Rocket leaders are notorious for having poor coverage, but Arlo has taken this to another level. In fact, there is one type of Pokemon that should just take care of Arlo’s opening two Pokemon.

Most trainers should be more than capable of making quick work out of Arlo.

Which Pokemon should trainers try to use against Arlo?

This month, Arlo will lead with Exeggcute. Here will be his full team:

Lead: Exeggcute

Second: Alolan Exeggcute, Dragonite or Salamence

Final: Gardevoire, Scizor or Steelix

This squad may seem more threatening than it is due to the three dragons on Arlo’s side, but they actually all share a quad weakness: Ice.

Not that it was much of a threat, to begin with, but Exeggcute also loses to Ice-types, which makes the game plan for this battle incredibly simple. All trainers need to do is lead with an Ice-type, KO Arlo’s first two Pokemon, and then switch to a partner that can deal with Gardevoir, Scizor, or Steelix.

Since most of Arlo’s team is 4x weak to Ice, this could be an opportunity to use some different Ice-types. Of course, if any trainers have Galarian Darmanitan and Mamoswine on them, go for it.

They should pick up a real easy couple of KOs. That doesn’t mean that a Froslass or an Alolan Ninetails can’t do just as well, though.

Alolan Ninetails can beat most of Arlo’s team by itself (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Either way, the important thing is that they deal serious Ice-type damage. After that is all set, the only order of business is to counter Gardevoir, Scizor, and Steelix.

When it comes to Scizor, the only real way to beat it is with a Fire-type. The good news is that Fire also beats Steelix.

The best Fire-type to use here, though, is Charizard. Being Flying-type, Charizard resists the Ground attacks Steelix might throw at it.

Moltres and Talonflame are just as helpful since they also have a secondary Flying typing. Charizard may have the most DPS due to access to Blast Burn, arguably the best Fire-type move in the game.

An excellent alternative would be Chandelure for trainers who don’t have a Charizard just yet. Chandelure also deals massive DPS and can use Shadow Ball to pick up a KO on Gardevoir.

For a third Pokemon, trainers can grab a Steel or Ghost-type, both of which can deal with Gardevoir. The best ones to get would be Registeel, Melmetal, or Galarian Stunfisk.

An example of a team that could destroy Arlo would look like this

Lead: Alolan Ninetails

Second: Charizard

Final: Excadrill

Essentially, Alolan Ninetails would pick up a quick two KOs. Afterward, trainers would swap to Charizard if they saw one of the Steel-types or Excadrill if they saw Gardevoir. This should result in a pretty quick win.

