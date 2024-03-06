The best Blastoise PvP build in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will interest players looking to obtain the most value out of the Water-type Gen I starter. The critter's base form was available in the title for the first time, starting with the release of the Indigo Disk DLC in December 2023. Blastoises can also be directly transferred using HOME or caught from raids. 7-star Blastoise raids will be held between Tuesday, March 5, 2024, and Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

This article will tell you everything you need to know about the best PvP moveset and build for Blastoise in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Best moveset and build for Blastoise in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Blastoise in the Blueberry Pokedex (Image via TPC)

The best combination of Nature, Ability, EVs, Tera type, Held Item, and moves for Blastoise in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet PvP battles is as follows:

Nature: Modest (+Special Attack, -Attack)

EV Spread: 252 Special Attack / 4 Special Defense / 252 Speed (0 Attack IVs)

Ability: Torrent

Tera type: Grass

Held Item: White Herb

Moves: Shell Smash, Hydro Pump, Ice Beam, and Tera Blast

Blastoise PvP moveset and build in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet explained

Blastoise in the anime (Image via TPC)

Before moving on to explaining Blastoise's best PvP moveset and build, let us look at its stats, resistances, and weaknesses:

Type: Water

Water Ability: Torrent and Rain Dish

Torrent and Rain Dish HP: 79

79 Atk: 83

83 Def: 100

100 Sp. Atk: 96

96 Sp. Def: 105

105 Speed: 78

78 BST: 530

530 Resistances: Fire, Steel, Ice, and Water

Fire, Steel, Ice, and Water Weakness: Grass and Electric

In this build, Blastoise is a bulky Special Attacker who can outspeed opponents with sufficient Speed investment. Therefore, you must give it 252 Special Attack and Speed EVs.

Shell Smash gives Blastoise the right amount of boost to its offensive output, while the White Herb item restores its defensive prowess to ensure the critter is not vulnerable to incoming attacks.

Hydro Pump is a strong STAB attack but has a lower accuracy. For coverage, it has Ice Beam and Tera Blast. The latter works best with Tera Grass, which changes Blastoise's only two weaknesses into resistances.

