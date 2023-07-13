Best Blaziken movesets in Pokemon GO (July 2023)

Pokemon GO players will be able to capture Blaziken from July 13, 2023, to July 23, 2023, as part of Mega Blaziken's return to raids. This provides trainers with a chance to not only snag a Blaziken without relying on evolving Torchic and Combusken but also to collect Mega Energy to use Mega Blaziken however they see fit.

Although Blaziken and its Mega Evolution are great combatants in Pokemon GO, many players will want to optimize them for the arena they're being used in. The right moves for this Fighting/Fire-type creature shift a little, depending on whether it's battling in PvE or PvP.

If Pokemon GO trainers are curious about the top picks for Blaziken movesets in PvE and PvP, they have a few options available to them.

What are Blaziken's best movesets in Pokemon GO PvE?

When Pokemon GO players are engaging in PvE content like raids, gym attack/defense, and Team GO Rocket battles, Blaziken shines as a pure Fire-type attacker. This allows it to trigger the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) for bonus damage while scorching most targets that stand in its way.

However, if trainers want to have a little more variation in Blaziken's moveset in PvE, adding in an attack like Counter can be great for energy generation and dealing with Normal, Dark, Ice, Rock, and Steel-type opponents. The choice is ultimately up to the player selecting the moveset.

Recommended PvE movesets for Blaziken

Fire Spin + Blast Burn

Counter + Blaze Kick

What are Blaziken's best movesets for PvP in Pokemon GO?

When trainers are bringing Blaziken to the PvP arena, like inter-trainer battles and the GO Battle League, the Fire-type starter should prioritize being able to take on as many enemies of various elemental types as possible. This means utilizing Fire and Fighting-type moves, as well as attacks like Brave Bird or Stone Edge.

Although the two moves don't trigger STAB, they do provide improved type coverage to counter many enemies based on matchups. Even opponents who know Blaziken's non-STAB moves won't specifically be aware of which ones are being used in a given moveset. This gives the player using Blaziken an element of surprise.

Recommended PvP movesets for Blaziken

Counter + Blaze Kick + Brave Bird

Counter + Blaze Kick + Stone Edge

Keep in mind that although these movesets are recommended for Blaziken in Pokemon GO, trainers should always remain flexible with their choices. If the suggested movesets aren't securing victories, players shouldn't feel shy about switching up their arsenal to meet their playstyle or the demands of the meta.

Nonetheless, the movesets outlined above should provide an excellent balance between high damage and energy economy. Regardless of whether Blaziken is battling in its base form or its Mega Evolution, the recommended moves should maximize the potential of this Hoenn region starter.

Poll : 0 votes