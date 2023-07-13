Best Brambleghast PvP build in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Nature, Tera Type, moves, and more

Regulation D of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's PvP battles began on July 1, 2023. This ruleset will apply until the end of September, and the VGC tournament of the Pokemon World Championship will follow the same. Under this set of rules, players can use Pocket Monsters imported from previous generations using Pokemon HOME.

Some of the most popular creatures to be used in this format of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet VGC are Tornadus, Heatran, and Abomasnow. Although these creatures belong to different elemental types, they have one thing in common. Each has a wind-based move that is ideal for their moveset.

With wind moves gaining such popularity, having a creature that can hard-counter such attacks makes sense. Thankfully, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet introduced Brambleghast, who can do exactly that. With its Wind Rider ability, the Grass/Ghost-type creature is ideal for your Regulation D team.

Here is how you should build Brambleghast to make the most out of its abilities.

How to build Brambleghast for Regulation D competitive battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Brambleghast is a Grass and Ghost-type Pocket Monster. Therefore it has four resistances in Ground, Water, Grass, and Electric. It also gets two immunities from Normal and Fighting-type attacks. The critter also has five weaknesses: Flying, Fire, Ghost, Ice, and Dark.

With a base stat total of 480, Brambleghast doesn't have the most overwhelming stats. However, it has a respectable Attack of 115 and 90 Speed. Here is the best build for Brambleghast in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet PvP:

Ability: Wind Rider

Nature: Adamant (+ Attack, - Special Attack)

EVs: 164 HP / 116 Attack / 228 Speed

Moves: Bullet Seed + Shadow Sneak + Strength Sap/Phantom Force + Protect

Tera-Type: Steel

Held Item: Loaded Dice

Brambleghast's PvP build in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet explained

Ability

Brambleghast's ability Wind Rider boosts its attack stat by one stage every time it is hit with a wind move. Additionally, Brambleghast is immune to wind moves. The ability is also activated when Tailwind is used.

Some of the most prominent wind moves and their users in the current format are:

Tornadus - Tailwind, Bleakwind Storm

Heatran - Heat Wave

Abomasnow - Blizzard, Icy Wind

Thundurus - Wildbolt Storm

Enamorus - Springtide Storm

With the Wind Rider ability, Brambleghast is the perfect counter to all these Pokemon and moves.

Nature and EVs

Brambleghast is expected to set itself up using Attack boosts and then get knockouts using its Grass-type STAB boosted attack Bullet Seed. For this optimal Attack, EV investment is ideal.

You should also invest a good amount of EVs in its HP and Speed stats to ensure it doesn't get easily knocked out and can outspeed its enemies under Tailwind.

Moveset

Brambleghast is an offensive pick, so three STAB attacks in Bullet Seed, Shadow Sneak, Phantom Force, and Protect are ideal for the Tumbleweed Pokemon. With boosted Attack and Loaded Dice, Bullet seed can knock out enemies even while dealing neutral damage.

Shadow Sneak gives a great priority option to break the opponent's Focus Sash. It takes two turns to attack, but the one invulnerable phase can work in Brambleghast's favor.

Tera-type

Brambleghast is not the best candidate to use Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's battle gimmick on. However, if you don't have other options in a battle, Steel Tera is good for Brambleghast as it is the best defensive tera-type.

Held Item

Loaded Dice is the best Held Item for Brambleghast in this format of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet PvP because it helps Bullet Seed get at least four hits, turning it into a base 100 move. With the Attack boosts and STAB, the apparently weak move becomes a force to be reckoned with.

