Best Curse Item ‘mons in Pokemon Unite

In the ever-evolving world of Pokemon Unite, strategies and item choices play a pivotal role in determining success on the battlefield. Two recent additions to the game, the Curse Bangle and Curse Incense, have altered the meta. Both of these provide significant game-changing debuffs to foes by reducing the healing they receive when hit with moves or basic attacks. The also increase your team's overall damage output.

This article will delve into the list of Pokemon that can adequately utilize these brand-new items in Pokemon Unite.

Best licenses in Pokemon Unite to equip the Curse Items with

1) Chandelure

Chandelure's area attack is both formidable and constant, making it a perfect fit for the Curse Items. With these items in play, Chandelure's Mystical Fire can apply debuffs to the entire enemy team, potentially turning the tide of a battle.

2) Pikachu

Pikachu's Thunder and Thunderbolt boast a low cooldown and incredible range, making them an excellent choice for the CurseItems. In addition to dealing substantial damage and stunning enemies with Thunderbolt, the use of these items can also debuff them, enhancing Pikachu's already solid kit. Curse Incense, Slick Spoon, and Energy Amplifier are Pikachu's current go-to build.

3) Charizard

Charizard, with its frequent basic attacks and fire moves that inflict area damage, benefits greatly from the Curse Items. These items dovetail perfectly with its playstyle, especially during its Unite Move, which allows it to continuously hit opponents with basic attacks.

Pokemon with Strong Curse Item Potential in Pokemon Unite

1) Cinderace

The Curse Bangle is a solid choice for Cinderace, although the Rapid Fire Scarf is still a strong contender. But with the Curse Bangle, Scope Lens, and Muscle Band, Cinderace can deal significant damage while reducing enemy healing.

2) Dragapult

Dragapult can become a force to be reckoned with if its Dragon Dance starts to apply curses onto the opponent. In some cases, it might even outshine Cinderace. While the Galarian pseudo-legendary excels with Rapid Fire Scarf, it can utilize the Curse Items for a more diverse ability set.

3) Glaceon

Glaceon's Icicle Spear build makes great use of the Curse Items, applying curses with its moves as well as its basic attacks. This build creates scenarios where opponents struggle to heal through relentless special attacks.

4) Lapras

Lapras, one of the best defenders in the game, attains huge upsides with the Curse Items. With ranged auto-attacks and area-effect damage, it can consistently apply curse debuffs to opponents.

5) Mewtwo X

Mewtwo X, being extremely versatile with item choices, can utilize the newly introduced options to be effective in sustained fights, especially on enemy goals. With these in the build, Mewtwo X can outlast opponents with self-sustain or support.

6) Alolan Ninetales

A strong case can be made for Alolan Ninetales to add the effects of the Curse Items to its Blizzard and Avalanche builds. Opponents caught in the icy storm will struggle to heal through constant special attacks.

7) Sylveon

Sylveon excels with both Mystical Fire and Hyper Voice builds when equipped with Curse Items. This critter's relentless damage output and curse application make for a formidable choice.

8) Gengar

Gengar's Hex and Sludge Bomb will gain massive benefits from Curse Items. With this critter, players can constantly trigger the curse effect on opponents.

Outside of the aforementioned Pocket Monsters, there are others who can utilize the new items in specific builds or conditions. However, they do have certain limitations restricting the most potential outcome. This might result in them letting other superior items go. These creatures and the respective builds are:

Crustle - Stealth Rock build

Decidueye - Razor Leaf build

Delphox - Fire Spin build

Mamoswine - Both Icicle Crash and Ice Fang builds are viable, but it's most efficient in the early game

Mr. Mime - Power Swap and Psychic build

Mewtwo Y - Will have to lose the attack speed item to utilize curse debuffs

Slowbro - Scald build

Gardevior - Curse Incense can be switched with any Special Attack boosting item.

Azumarill - Aqua Tail build

Leafeon - Solar blade build

As the game continues to evolve, don't hesitate to be creative with new strategies and synergies that can make your Pokemon Unite experience even more enjoyable.