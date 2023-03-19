Best Decidueye PvP build in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Moves, item, and nature

Decidueye might not be a metagame staple in the competitive scene, yet some players may wish to build it for PvP in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This guide will focus on Single Battles since this Grass/Ghost-type's role is better there than in Doubles.
Decidueye's Base Stats are:
- HP: 78
- Attack: 107
- Defense: 75
- Sp. Atk: 100
- Sp. Def: 100
- Speed: 70
You can either go Physical or Special with this type of stat spread, although the Long Reach Hidden Ability and Swords Dance make the former more appealing.
Note: This build is for the default Decidueye, not the Hisuian one.
How to build Decidueye for PvP in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Choice sets tend to be Decidueye's most popular option. Here is a potential Physical build to consider in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:
- Ability: Long Reach
- Nature: Adamant
- EVs: 252 Attack / 252 Speed / 4 Defense
- IVs: 31 HP / 31 Attack / 31 Defense / 0~31 Sp. Atk / 31 Sp. Def / 31 Speed
- Moves: Leaf Blade + Spirit Shackle + Shadow Sneak + U-Turn
- Item: Choice Band
- Tera Type: Grass or Ghost
Likewise, here is a Special set to use in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:
- Ability: Overgrow
- Nature: Modest
- EVs: 252 Sp. Atk / 252 Speed / 4 Defense
- IVs: 31 HP / 0~31 Attack / 31 Defense / 31 Sp. Atk / 31 Sp. Def / 31 Speed
- Moves: Leaf Storm + Shadow Ball + Giga Drain + Tera Blast
- Item: Choice Specs
- Tera Type: Fire, Water, or Electric
It's worth mentioning that any Tera Type will suffice. If you wish to use Grass or Ghost, replace Tera Blast with U-Turn or Hurricane. Otherwise, pick the type that would help best counter potential threats to Decidueye's offense.
Do note that a Choice Scarf isn't good on Decidueye since a Base Speed stat of 70 is too slow for something with average attacking stats in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
The following build is for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trainers who wish to utilize Swords Dance:
- Ability: Long Reach
- Nature: Adamant or Jolly
- EVs: 252 Attack / 252 Speed / 4 Defense
- IVs: 31 HP / 31 Attack / 31 Defense / 0~31 Sp. Atk / 31 Sp. Def / 31 Speed
- Moves: Swords Dance + Leaf Blade + Spirit Shackle + Shadow Sneak
- Item: Spell Tag
Similarly, one can also try a Nasty Plot set:
- Ability: Overgrow
- Nature: Modest or Timid
- EVs: 252 Sp. Atk / 252 Speed / 4 Defense
- IVs: 31 HP / 0~31 Attack / 31 Defense / 31 Sp. Atk / 31 Sp. Def / 31 Speed
- Moves: Nasty Plot + Giga Drain + Shadow Ball + Tera Blast
- Item: Spell Tag
- Tera Type: Fire, Water, or Electric
It is possible to use Roost over one of the coverage moves if the player wants to have more sustain, but doing so would hurt Decidueye's offensive potential. Other than that, there isn't too much in the owl's moveset apart from what has already been mentioned.
The new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC may introduce more moves to its movepool. However, there wasn't any information on that topic when this article was written.
