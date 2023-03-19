Best Decidueye PvP build in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Moves, item, and nature

Decidueye might not be a metagame staple in the competitive scene, yet some players may wish to build it for PvP in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This guide will focus on Single Battles since this Grass/Ghost-type's role is better there than in Doubles.

Decidueye's Base Stats are:

HP: 78

78 Attack: 107

107 Defense: 75

75 Sp. Atk: 100

100 Sp. Def: 100

100 Speed: 70

You can either go Physical or Special with this type of stat spread, although the Long Reach Hidden Ability and Swords Dance make the former more appealing.

Note: This build is for the default Decidueye, not the Hisuian one.

How to build Decidueye for PvP in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

It's primarily used in offensive roles in the lower tiers (Image via Game Freak)

Choice sets tend to be Decidueye's most popular option. Here is a potential Physical build to consider in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Ability: Long Reach

Long Reach Nature: Adamant

Adamant EVs: 252 Attack / 252 Speed / 4 Defense

252 Attack / 252 Speed / 4 Defense IVs: 31 HP / 31 Attack / 31 Defense / 0~31 Sp. Atk / 31 Sp. Def / 31 Speed

31 HP / 31 Attack / 31 Defense / 0~31 Sp. Atk / 31 Sp. Def / 31 Speed Moves: Leaf Blade + Spirit Shackle + Shadow Sneak + U-Turn

Leaf Blade + Spirit Shackle + Shadow Sneak + U-Turn Item: Choice Band

Choice Band Tera Type: Grass or Ghost

Likewise, here is a Special set to use in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Ability: Overgrow

Overgrow Nature: Modest

Modest EVs: 252 Sp. Atk / 252 Speed / 4 Defense

252 Sp. Atk / 252 Speed / 4 Defense IVs: 31 HP / 0~31 Attack / 31 Defense / 31 Sp. Atk / 31 Sp. Def / 31 Speed

31 HP / 0~31 Attack / 31 Defense / 31 Sp. Atk / 31 Sp. Def / 31 Speed Moves: Leaf Storm + Shadow Ball + Giga Drain + Tera Blast

Leaf Storm + Shadow Ball + Giga Drain + Tera Blast Item: Choice Specs

Choice Specs Tera Type: Fire, Water, or Electric

It's worth mentioning that any Tera Type will suffice. If you wish to use Grass or Ghost, replace Tera Blast with U-Turn or Hurricane. Otherwise, pick the type that would help best counter potential threats to Decidueye's offense.

Do note that a Choice Scarf isn't good on Decidueye since a Base Speed stat of 70 is too slow for something with average attacking stats in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Do note that these builds are for PvP, not Tera Raids (Image via Game Freak)

The following build is for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trainers who wish to utilize Swords Dance:

Ability: Long Reach

Long Reach Nature: Adamant or Jolly

Adamant or Jolly EVs: 252 Attack / 252 Speed / 4 Defense

252 Attack / 252 Speed / 4 Defense IVs: 31 HP / 31 Attack / 31 Defense / 0~31 Sp. Atk / 31 Sp. Def / 31 Speed

31 HP / 31 Attack / 31 Defense / 0~31 Sp. Atk / 31 Sp. Def / 31 Speed Moves: Swords Dance + Leaf Blade + Spirit Shackle + Shadow Sneak

Swords Dance + Leaf Blade + Spirit Shackle + Shadow Sneak Item: Spell Tag

Similarly, one can also try a Nasty Plot set:

Ability: Overgrow

Overgrow Nature: Modest or Timid

Modest or Timid EVs: 252 Sp. Atk / 252 Speed / 4 Defense

252 Sp. Atk / 252 Speed / 4 Defense IVs: 31 HP / 0~31 Attack / 31 Defense / 31 Sp. Atk / 31 Sp. Def / 31 Speed

31 HP / 0~31 Attack / 31 Defense / 31 Sp. Atk / 31 Sp. Def / 31 Speed Moves: Nasty Plot + Giga Drain + Shadow Ball + Tera Blast

Nasty Plot + Giga Drain + Shadow Ball + Tera Blast Item: Spell Tag

Spell Tag Tera Type: Fire, Water, or Electric

It is possible to use Roost over one of the coverage moves if the player wants to have more sustain, but doing so would hurt Decidueye's offensive potential. Other than that, there isn't too much in the owl's moveset apart from what has already been mentioned.

The new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC may introduce more moves to its movepool. However, there wasn't any information on that topic when this article was written.

