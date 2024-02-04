Best Empoleon PvP moveset in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Knowing Empoleon's best PvP moveset in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet can help players get good results in competitive battles. The Water-type starter from the Sinnoh region is available in the Generation IX title in three ways. You can transfer it using Pokemon HOME, catch Piplup from the Terarium inside Blueberry Academy, or catch a version of it with the Mightiest Mark from 7-star Tera Raids.

This guide will explain Empoleon's best PvP moveset in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Best Singles moveset and build for Empoleon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Empoleon in the Blueberry Pokedex (Image via TPC)

The best moveset and build for Empoleon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Single Battles is as follows:

Nature: Timid (+Speed, -Attack)

EV Spread: 4 Defense / 252 Special Attack / 252 Speed

Ability: Competitive

Tera type: Fairy

Held Item: Choice Scarf

Moves: Flip Turn, Tera Blast, Hydro Pump, and Flash Cannon

Best Doubles moveset and build for Empoleon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The best moveset and build for Empoleon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Single Battles is as follows:

Nature: Modest (+Special Attack, -Attack)

EV Spread: 252 Special Attack / 4 Special Defense / 252 Speed

Ability: Competitive

Tera type: Flying

Held Item: Assault Vest

Moves: Ice Beam, Air Slash, Hydro Pump, and Flash Cannon

Empoleon Singles and Doubles moveset and build explained

Empoleon in the anime (Image via TPC)

Explanation for Empoleon's Singles moveset and build

Empoleon is a strong Special Attacker, but it lacks the Speed to capitalize on it. Therefore, investing heavily in this department is necessary to get optimal use out of this Pocket Monster. Choice Scarf further helps in this respect.

Empoleon's Hidden Ability, Competitive, raises its Special Attack by two stages every time an opponent lowers any of its stats. This is highly effective as Abilities like Intimidate and stat-lowering moves like Snarl and Icy Wind. Empoleon with boosted Sp. Atk. hits like a truck.

Although Flip Turn is a physical move, it is useful in helping Empoleon pivot out of negative matchups. Hydro Pump and Flash Cannon are strong STAB moves, while Tera Blast with Fairy Tera provides excellent coverage.

Explanation for Empoleon's Doubles moveset and build

In Double Battles, Empoleon has teammates to support it in the Speed department and, therefore, pairs well with Tailwind users. This way, it can concentrate on maxing out its Special Attack with a modes nature and get additional bulk thanks to the Assault Vest.

Competitive is an excellent ability that raises this critter's Sp. Atk, when any stat is lowered. The Flying Tera type turns two of its three weaknesses into resistances, and with Flying Tera Air Slash, it can hit Grass and Fighting-type Pocket Monsters with Super Effective damage.

Empoleon's STAB moves, Flash Cannon and Hydro Pump, can knock out opponents even with neutral damage once this critter gets one round of Competitive boost. If you don't Terastallize Empoleon, Ice Beam is solid coverage for Grass, Flying, and Groud-type critters.

