Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ice Empoleon rewards: All item drops from 7-star Tera Raid Battle event

The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ice Empoleon event offers a variety of lucrative item drops for successfully completing the 7-star Tera Raid Battle. While gamers can only catch the formidable boss once per save data, they can participate in the event as many times as they want for the resources on offer.

Empoleon is the final form of Piplup, one of three Generation IV starters. The Emperor Pokemon is a dual-type creature that boasts a combination of Water and Steel. Given that it is not available in the wild in the base games, you should not sleep on the ongoing event.

All Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ice Empoleon 7-star Tera Raid item drops

The Mighty Ice Empoleon item drops for successfully completing the 7-star Tera Raid Battle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are as follows (courtesy of Serebii):

Base item drops

EXP. Candy L

EXP. Candy XL

Calcium

Ice Tera Shard

TM135 [Only once]

Ability Patch [Only once]

Possible item drops

EXP. Candy L

EXP. Candy XL

Rare Candy

Calcium

Star Piece

Comet Shard

Nugget

Modest Mint

PP Up

Bottle Cap

Ice Tera Shard

Ability Capsule

Ability Patch

The 7-star Ice Empoleon Tera Raid Battle event is available in two phases:

The first phase begins on Friday, February 2, 2024, at 12 am UTC and continues until Sunday, February 4, 2024, at 11.59 pm UTC.

The second phase begins on Friday, 9, 2024, at 12 am UTC and continues until Sunday, February 11, 2024, at 11.59 pm UTC.

In the second phase, Blissey will frequently appear in 5-star Tera Raid Battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Unlike Empoleon, this creature will not feature any specific Tera Type.

7-star Tera Raid Battle events have seen the debut of several previous generation Pocket Monsters that were not available at Gen IX titles' launch in Paldea. While many are now accessible through Indigo Disk and Pokemon HOME, the developers still continue to bring powerful beasts through this event.

To unlock these 7-star Tera Raid Battle events, you will need to unlock black tera raid crystals in your playthrough. You can check out our guide on unlocking every Tera Raid Star Level in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet to have an easier time with that.

You will need to have the latest version of the Poke Portal News installed on your Nintendo Switch to participate in the ongoing event. You can do so by going into the X menu, Mystery Gift, and then clicking on Check Poke Portal News. You will also need a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership to participate in the event with other trainers over the internet.

