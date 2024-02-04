Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Empoleon 7-star Tera Raid: All moves, counters, and more

Empoleon 7-star Tera Raid Battles are currently live in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It provides trainers with an option to catch the formidable Emperor Pokemon that is not available as a wild encounter in Paldea in the base titles. A successful capture will require knowledge of the Tera Raid boss' typings, moves, and counters.

We have gathered all the available information regarding the Mighty Empoleon 7-star Tera Raid Battle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Mighty Empoleon 7-star Tera Raid Battle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Schedule, moves, counters, and more

The available information for the Mighty Empoleon 7-star Tera Raid Battle is as follows (courtesy of Serebii):

Level - Lv. 100

Lv. 100 Star Level - 7

7 Shiny chance - None

None Mark - The Mightiest Mark indicates a Pokemon has been defeated and caught in a 7-star Tera Raid Battle event.

The Mightiest Mark indicates a Pokemon has been defeated and caught in a 7-star Tera Raid Battle event. Catchable - Empoleon can only be caught once per save data.

Empoleon can only be caught once per save data. Tera Type - Ice

Ice Nature - Modest

Modest Held Item - None

None Ability - Competitive: According to Bulbapedia, it sharply increases the Pokemon's Sp. Atk when the enemy lowers its stats. It was introduced in Gen VI.

Competitive: According to Bulbapedia, it sharply increases the Pokemon's Sp. Atk when the enemy lowers its stats. It was introduced in Gen VI. Moves - Surf, Flash Cannon, Ice Beam, Grass Knot.

Surf, Flash Cannon, Ice Beam, Grass Knot. Additional Moves - Snowscape, Blizzard, Iron Defense.

Snowscape, Blizzard, Iron Defense. Notes - HP multiplier: *35 | Shield Damage: 20% Std, 30% Tera, 70% Matching Tera | Scale: 128

The Mighty Empoleon 7-star Tera Raid Battle's scripted actions list is as follows (courtesy of Serebii):

Action Timing Shield Activation 80% HP Remaining80% Time Remaining Empoleon uses Snowscape 99% Time Remaining Empoleon uses Blizzard 98% Time Remaining Player Stats & Status Reset 80% HP Remaining Empoleon uses Iron Defense 65% HP Remaining Empoleon Stats & Status Reset 50% HP Remaining Player Stats & Status Reset 50% Time Remaining

The Mighty Empoleon 7-star Tera Raid Battle event schedule in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is as follows:

First Phase - It began on Friday, February 2, 2024, at 12 am UTC and will continue until Sunday, February 4, 2024, at 11.59 pm UTC.

- It began on Friday, February 2, 2024, at 12 am UTC and will continue until Sunday, February 4, 2024, at 11.59 pm UTC. Second Phase - It will begin on Friday, 9, 2024, at 12 am UTC and continue until Sunday, February 11, 2024, at 11.59 pm UTC.

Empoleon, Emperor Pokemon, is a Gen IV Water and Steel dual-type critter. It is the final evolution of Piplup, one of three starters. It boasts 111 Sp. Atk and 101 Sp. Def, making it a decent pick for any Paldean adventures.

Trainers will need the latest version of Poke Portal News installed to access the Mighty Empoleon 7-star Tera Raid Battle event. The same can be done by clicking Check Poke Portal News under the Mystery Gift section in the in-game X menu. A paid Nintendo Switch Online membership is also compulsory to participate in the event in multiplayer with friends.

