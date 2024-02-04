Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Empoleon 7-star Tera Raid: All moves, counters, and more

Empoleon 7-star Tera Raid Battles are currently live in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It provides trainers with an option to catch the formidable Emperor Pokemon that is not available as a wild encounter in Paldea in the base titles. A successful capture will require knowledge of the Tera Raid boss' typings, moves, and counters.
We have gathered all the available information regarding the Mighty Empoleon 7-star Tera Raid Battle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
Mighty Empoleon 7-star Tera Raid Battle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Schedule, moves, counters, and more
The available information for the Mighty Empoleon 7-star Tera Raid Battle is as follows (courtesy of Serebii):
- Level - Lv. 100
- Star Level - 7
- Shiny chance - None
- Mark - The Mightiest Mark indicates a Pokemon has been defeated and caught in a 7-star Tera Raid Battle event.
- Catchable - Empoleon can only be caught once per save data.
- Tera Type - Ice
- Nature - Modest
- Held Item - None
- Ability - Competitive: According to Bulbapedia, it sharply increases the Pokemon's Sp. Atk when the enemy lowers its stats. It was introduced in Gen VI.
- Moves - Surf, Flash Cannon, Ice Beam, Grass Knot.
- Additional Moves - Snowscape, Blizzard, Iron Defense.
- Notes - HP multiplier: *35 | Shield Damage: 20% Std, 30% Tera, 70% Matching Tera | Scale: 128
The Mighty Empoleon 7-star Tera Raid Battle's scripted actions list is as follows (courtesy of Serebii):
The Mighty Empoleon 7-star Tera Raid Battle event schedule in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is as follows:
- First Phase - It began on Friday, February 2, 2024, at 12 am UTC and will continue until Sunday, February 4, 2024, at 11.59 pm UTC.
- Second Phase - It will begin on Friday, 9, 2024, at 12 am UTC and continue until Sunday, February 11, 2024, at 11.59 pm UTC.
Empoleon, Emperor Pokemon, is a Gen IV Water and Steel dual-type critter. It is the final evolution of Piplup, one of three starters. It boasts 111 Sp. Atk and 101 Sp. Def, making it a decent pick for any Paldean adventures.
Trainers will need the latest version of Poke Portal News installed to access the Mighty Empoleon 7-star Tera Raid Battle event. The same can be done by clicking Check Poke Portal News under the Mystery Gift section in the in-game X menu. A paid Nintendo Switch Online membership is also compulsory to participate in the event in multiplayer with friends.
Check out other Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guides to have an easier time:
Mighty Empoleon Tera Raid item drops || Mighty Empoleon OHKO guide || Mighty Empoleon solo guide || Mighty Empoleon 7-star Tera Raid guide || Best starters for Scarlet and Violet || Best team for early, mid, and late game || Obedience level and badge requirements || Indigo Disk BB Elite Four and Champion guide