How to solo Ice Empoleon 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The process of defeating Ice Empoleon's 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet solo is a straightforward one. However, it will take some time, especially if you still need to EV train your counters and outfit them with the right moves, abilities, and held items for the job. Still, once you have the right loadout to counter this raid, you can comfortably defeat the boss solo without too many issues.

The main threat of this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet raid is Empoleon's ability, Competitive, which boosts its Special Attack stat by two stages any time it's targeted with a stat-changing move. Fortunately, this ability can be circumvented or completely negated with the right build, and you can focus on bringing down Empoleon's health and breaking its shield.

Recommended 7-star solo Tera Raid build to beat Ice Empoleon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Bronzong makes for an excellent solo counter to this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet raid (Image via Techno Trainer/YouTube)

Although several creatures can solo this Ice Empoleon 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Bronzong has proven to be incredibly effective. By providing it a Fighting Tera Type and the moves Skill Swap, Iron Defense, and Body Press, you can skyrocket Bronzong's offensive ability with Fighting-type moves while negating Empoleon's Competitive ability completely.

The full build for your Level 100 Bronzong can follow this setup:

Ability - Heavy Metal

Held Item - Shell Bell

Tera Type - Fighting

Nature - Bold

EV Training Distribution - 252 points into Defense and Special Defense, 4 points into HP

Moves - Skill Swap, Iron Defense, Body Press, Sunny Day

Ice Empoleon will take super effective from the Iron Defense + Body Press combo (Image via The Pokemon Company)

With the counter build outlined above, you should be able to take down this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet raid boss solo. You can begin the battle by activating Skill Swap, replacing Empoleon's ability with Heavy Metal while Bronzong obtains Competitive. If Empoleon uses Snowscape to create snowy weather, this can be negated with Sunny Day, which will also diminish Empoleon's Surf move.

Empoleon can still have access to the moves Flash Cannon (which is resisted by Bronzong's partial Steel-typing), Ice Beam, Blizzard, and Iron Defense, none of which should pose a substantial threat to Bronzong due to its EV training and Empoleon's lack of Special Attack boosts via Competitive. This leaves the raid boss vulnerable to the Fighting-type move Body Press.

By using Iron Defense, you can vastly increase Bronzong's Defense stat in this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet raid. Since Body Press' damage scales with the Defense stat of the user, be sure to raise Bronzong's Defense as high as possible before hitting Empoleon with Body Press. You can also Terastallize Bronzong into a Fighting-type Pokemon to increase the damage output for Body Press considerably.

Thanks to Shell Bell, Bronzong should be able to heal steadily over the course of the battle. As long as you're timing your Iron Defense and Body Press combo well, Empoleon should fall in short order, and you can then capture it and collect all the additional rewards that this raid boss brings in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

