You must know the best Feraligatr moveset and nature in Pokemon Legends Z-A to get optimal value out of the Water-type starter. The creature can be obtained by evolving Croconaw starting level 30. You can either pick Totodile as your starter or catch one from Wild Area 20.

Ad

Feraligatr is a Water-type, and takes on the Dragon-typing when it Mega Evolves. This article covers the best Feraligatr moveset and nature in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

Best moveset for Feraligatr in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Mega Feraligatr (Image via TPC)

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

The top choice of moves for Feraligatr is:

Ad

Trending

Liquidation

Outrage

Crunch

Hydro Pump

Feraligatr learns all four of these moves via level-up. Crunch, it learns when evolving. Liquidation, Hydro Pump, and Outrage, Feraligatr learns at level 40, 50, and 56, respectively. Outrage is Mega Feraligatr's choice of Dragon-type moves. You can also teach it Dragon Claw using a TM. This is an attack with lower power but a shorter cooldown.

Feraligatr is part of the best Pokemon Legends Z-A teams.

Best nature for Feraligatr in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Feraligatr is a physcial attacker in both its regular and Mega Evolved state. Therefore, Adamant (+Atk., -Sp. Atk.) is the best nature for the Water-type starter.

Ad

In case you don't get a Totodile with this nature, you can change it using an Adamant Mind, which can be found in flower stalls at Sushi High Roller, Wild Zone 3, and Jaune Plaza.

Pokemon Legends Z-A: Feraligatr stats and Feraligite location

Feraligatr:

HP: 85

85 Attack: 105

105 Defense: 100

100 Special Attack: 79

79 Special Defense: 83

83 Speed: 78

Mega Feraligatr:

HP: 85

85 Attack: 160

160 Defense: 125

125 Special Attack: 89

89 Special Defense: 93

93 Speed: 78

AZ gives you a Feraligite if you pick Totodile as your first partner Pokemon. This Mega Stone can also be purchased from Stone Emporium on Vernal Avenue for 100,000 Poke Dollars.

Ad

You can also check out the list of available items and new Mega Evolution stats.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhipsito Das Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films, or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell. Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨