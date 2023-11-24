Best Hisuian Samurott PvP moveset in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Samurott, the final form of the Unova Water-type starter, got a Hisuian variant in the Lengends: Arceus game, and it has been available in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet for a while now. Players who still don't have this critter in their collection have the chance to catch it from 7-star raids from November 24-26 and December 1-3, 2023. Interestingly, the Hisuian Samurott you catch here will feature its Hidden Ability Sharpness.

If you miss this raid, you can catch an Oshawott, which will be available in the Generation IX games after The Indigo DIsk DLC comes out. However, to get the Hisuian variant of Samurott, you must evolve Dewott inside Legends: Arceus and transfer it to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet using HOME.

Once you have a Hisuian Samurott in your team, here are the best movesets for the critter for Single and Double battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Best Singles moveset and build for Hisuian Samurott in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Hisuian Samurott in raids (Image via TPC)

Hisuian Samurott performs really well as a lead attacker in Single battles. Here is the best moveset and build for that purpose:

Nature: Jolly

EV Spread: HP 4 / Atk 252 / Spe 252

Ability: Sharpness

Tera type: Fighting

Held Item: Life Orb

Moves: Swords Dance, Ceaseless Edge, Razor Shell, Sacred Sword

Best Doubles moveset and build for Hisuian Samurott in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

While it is not as good in Doubles as in Singles, it can still be effective with the appropriate strategies in play. Here is Hisuian Samurott's best moveset and build for Double battles:

Nature: Jolly

EV Spread: HP 4 / Atk 252 / Spe 252

Ability: Sharpness

Tera type: Fighting

Held Item: Life Orb

Moves: Swords Dance, Ceaseless Edge, Razor Shell, Sacred Sword

Hisuian Samurott Singles and Doubles moveset and build explained

Hisuian Samurott in Pokemon Legends: Arceus (Image via TPC)

First of all, Hisuian Samurott, with its base 85 Speed, needs a boost in the department. A Jolly Nature and 252 Speed EVs help it outspeed as many opponents as possible.

With max Attack, it hits like a truck, especially with the Sharpness ability, which boosts the damage dealt by slicing moves. Life Orb further increases the damage dealt by the critter by 30%.

The Fighting Tera type helps Samurott overcome its Grass, Electric, Bug, and Fighting weaknesses. It also adds STAB to Sacred Sword, which is Hisuian Samurott's coverage move.

Ceaseless Edge, the Pocket Monster's signature attack, deals STAB damage and sets up one layer of spikes each time it is used. This effect can stack up to three times, chipping away one-fourth of the opponent's HP if they switch out Pokemon.

All these things make Hisuian Samurott a powerful pick in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's competitive scene. If you wish to capture it from the 7-star raids, check out our guide on how to solo defeat it.