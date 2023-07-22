Best Lucario moveset in Pokemon GO

Riolu Hatch Day in Pokemon GO has made it easier for players to access the Emanation Pocket Monster and its evolution, Lucario. The event, which is scheduled for 2 pm-5 pm local time on July 22, 2023, will grant fans an increased chance of catching that creature via 2km eggs. It'll also offer an improved shiny rate. Once players have enough Riolu, they will want to evolve one into Lucario to reap the benefits of its power in GO Battle League, Gym Battles, and Raids.

This creature performs exceedingly well in the Fossil Cup, which will start on July 21, 2023, and end on August 4, 2023. It also has possible use in other formats of PvP battles in the game. That said, to make the most of Lucario in Pokemon GO, you will have to give it the best moveset. This article will provide you with everything you need to know in this regard.

What are the best moves for Lucario in Pokemon GO?

Lucario using Aura Sphere in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The best moveset for Lucario should consist of a Fast Attack that does the most damage while generating energy quickly. It should also have Charged Attacks that deal more damage than the energy consumed by them.

The moves that Lucario can learn in Niantic's mobile game are:

Fast Attack

Bullet Punch - 11.1 EPS - 12 DPS

Counter - 8.9 EPS - 16 DPS

Charged Attack

Flash Cannon - -37 EPS - 44.4 DPS

Shadow Ball - -16.7 EPS - 33.3 DPS

Close Combat - -43.5 EPS - 52.2 DPS

Power-Up Punch - -16.5 EPS - 30 DPS

Aura Sphere - -27.8 EPS - 60 DPS

Based on this, the best Fast Attack for Lucario is Counter. Fighting-type moves have one of the widest coverage in Pokemon GO's current PvP meta. Moreover, the sheer damage output of Counter balances out its relatively slow charge speed.

For the Charged Attack, the first slot should always go to Power-Up Punch. This move might not deal impressive damage, but it gives the user an Attack boost. This helps them inflict more damage with subsequent Fast and Charged Attacks,

The second Charged Attack for Lucario should be Shadow Ball or Flash Cannon. The former offers solid coverage against opposing Psychic and Ghost-type Pocket Monsters.

Best Lucario matchups in Pokemon GO's Fossil Cup: Great League Edition

Lucario is one of the best options in Fossil Cup: Great League Edition (Image via Sportskeeda)

Lucario is a really powerful attacker in Pokemon GO. It has a base Attack stat of 236. Combine that with 144 Defense and 172 Stamina, and it becomes a very reliable creature for PvP formats. Lucario's Steel-and-Fighting type gives it an exceptional edge in the Fossil Cup as one of the best switches that can also deal good damage.

Some opponents that this Pokemon shines against in the Fossil Cup: Great League Edition are Ferrothorn, Registeel, Alolan Sandslash, Galarian Stunfisk, and Araquanid.