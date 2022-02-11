Best moveset for Florges in Pokemon GO

Florges, the final evolution of Flabebe and Floette, was introduced to Pokemon GO as part of the ongoing Valentine's Day event for 2022.

With a top-35 maximum defense stat and a decent attack stat to match, Florges seems suited for a role as a defensive-minded Pokemon.

Since its meta is still developing, it's unclear whether Florges will be better geared towards PvE or PvP. However, its available set of learnable moves may bring some insight into this.

As a Fairy-type Pokemon, Florges has an interesting mix of Grass, Normal, Fairy, and Psychic-type moves. Trainers must examine these moves to determine the Pokemon's moveset.

Florges' best potential moves for a moveset in Pokemon GO

Florges' best moves are still being assessed by the Pokemon GO community (Image via Niantic)

Overall, Florges possesses seven total moves between Fast and Charge Moves. Its Fast Moves are Vine Whip, Razor Leaf, and Tackle, while its Charge Moves are Moonblast, Petal Blizzard, Psychic, and Disarming Voice.

Florges has a good balance between attacks that benefit from Same Type Attack Bonuses (STAB) and those that can improve its type coverage against opponents not weak to Fairy-type moves.

Florges' best Fast Move is definitely not Tackle, since the move isn't particularly effective in any context. That leaves a toss-up between Razor Leaf and Vine Whip. Both are solid options, and picking one will come down to a Pokemon GO trainer's preference towards damage or energy generation.

Razor Leaf provides superior damage per second (13 to Vine Whip's 11.67), while Vine Whip provides better energy generation (10 to Razor Leaf's 7 energy per second). Since Vine Whip loses less than two points of dps and gets more energy per second, it's likely the best that Florges can offer in a Fast Move.

The prospects for Florges' Charge Moves are somewhat broader in Pokemon GO. Players would be best served by selecting a Fairy-type Charge Move to receive a STAB damage bonus and an extra non-Fairy-type Charge Move to expand its type advantages.

Moonblast delivers the most damage as a Fairy-type move for Florges, but it has a steep cost of 130 energy. This may be a great option for PvE, but Disarming Voice will likely be more effective in PvP in order to bait an opponent's shield.

For non-Fairy Charge Moves, Psychic will serve Florges better than Petal Blizzard. Petal Blizzard is an expensive move to use at 110 energy. Meanwhile, Psychic is capable of countering Poison-type Pokemon. This matters significantly to Florges since its status as a Fairy-type Pokemon makes it weak to Poison-type moves.

Poison-types who think they can easily beat a Fairy-type like Florges will definitely be surprised by Psychic.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh