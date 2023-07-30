Pokemon GO's Community Day for July spotlighted the Tadpole Pokemon from Generation I, Poliwag. The event, like other Community Days, is scheduled to last from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time on July 30, 2023. You can catch Poliwag in large numbers during this period and evolve it into either Poliwrath or Politoed. Evolving Poliwag into Politoed during the July Community Day in Pokemon GO will give you a Politoed that knows the Charged Attack Ice Beam.

You might be wondering if the new event-exclusive move makes the cut to be part of the best moveset for the Frog Pokemon. This article will clear your doubts regarding the matter.

Best Politoed PvP moveset in Pokemon GO

Politoed in Pokemon GO PvP (Image via Sportskeeda)

The best moveset for Politoed in Pokemon GO PvP involves:

Fast Attack: Mud Shot

Charged Attack: Weather Ball (Water) + Ice Beam

The best moveset for GO Battle League in Niantic's mobile game involves a Fast Attack that generates the most amount of energy per second (EPS), while also dealing consistent damage per second (DPS). When it comes to Charged Attacks, it is best to go into PvP battles with both attacks unlocked.

The first Charged Attack should be one that consumes little energy and can be used to deal chip damage, bait out shields, or debuff the opponent. The second Charged Attack should be one that deals heavy damage and cleans up the endgame.

Keeping these things in mind, the best Fast Attack for Politoed in PvP battles is Mud Shot, since the move gives Politoed goof coverage while dealing solid damage (8.3 DPS) and generating energy at a rapid rate (11.7 EPS).

For the First Charged Attack, you should go for Weather Ball (Water). Thanks to the 20% damage boost from the same type attack bonus (STAB), it does 41.3 DPS while consuming only 20.6 EPS.

It is advisable to have an Ice-type move as the second Charged Attack on Politoed since it deals super effective damage to Grass-type Pokemon, which are one of Politoed's biggest enemies.

Blizzard is a good option dealing 41.9 DPS at an energy cost of 32.3 EPS. However, if you can evolve Politoed during the July Community Day, or use an Elite TM on it afterward, you can get access to the more spammy Ice Beam attack. It does more overall damage (27.3 DPS) when you consider the energy cost, which is only 16.7 EPS.

Best Politoed PvE moveset in Pokemon GO

Politoed in Pokemon anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

At the outset, it must be noted that Politoed is a suboptimal choice for Pokemon GO's PvE battles, such as Gyms or Raids. This format is more suited for heavy-damage dealers like offensive Legendries, Mega Evolutions, and so on.

That said, if you wish to use Politoed in a Gym or raid battle, the following moveset is most suitable:

Fast Attack: Bubble

Charged Attack: Weather Ball (Water) + Blizzard

Bubble does more raw damage than Mud Shot thanks to STAB. This is desirable in a Gym or raid battle because you already know what critter you will be up against, and are expected to choose hard counters based on that.

The same logic applies to the Charged Attacks, where the goal is to maximize the damage output.