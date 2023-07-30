Best moveset for Poliwrath in Pokemon GO

The Poliwag Community Day will wrap up the list of Pokemon GO events for July 2023. The event, lasting from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time on July 30, 2023, will see increased Poliwag spawns. There are also event bonuses, such as additional Candy for catching Pokemon and lowered Egg hatching times. One of the highlights of the event is that Poliwhirl that evolved into Poliwrath during the event will know the Fast Attack Counter.

Getting a Poliwrath that knows Counter should be easy during July's Community Day. This event-exclusive move can be achieved by evolving the critter from 2 pm to 10 pm on the day of the event. However, a lot of players might be wondering if the move makes the cut to be part of the best PvP and PvE moveset for Poliwrath. This guide answers all those questions.

Best Poliwrath PvP moveset in Pokemon GO

Poliwrath in Great League in Pokemon GO Battle League (Image via Sportskeeda)

The best moveset for Poliwrath following the latest Community Day in Pokemon GO is as follows:

Fast Attack: Counter

Charged Attack: Scald + Ice Punch

The best Fast Move for a critter in GO Battle League is one that does heavy damage and generates energy quickly. Counter is the perfect example of such a move.

The fighting-type Attack hits really hard, really fast. With the 20% boost from same type attack bonus (STAB), the move hits for 4.8 damage per turn (DPT). This amounts to nearly 10.68 damage per second (DPS).

Counter also generates energy at an incredibly fast rate, giving you 3.5 energy per turn (EPT), which again amounts to almost seven or eight energy per second (EPS). This lets you build up to Charged Attacks rapidly.

Scald is the first choice for Charged Attack on Poliwrath. It does 21.6 DPS at a small energy cost of 13.5 EPS. This means you can build up to multiple Scalds and exert shield pressure on your opponent. Additionally, Scald also has a 30% chance of dropping the target's Attack stat by one stage.

For the second Charged Attack, Ice Punch is the way to go for Poliwrath. This Ice-type move is great at handling Flying and Grass-type critters who pose a big threat to it.

Best Poliwrath PvE moveset in Pokemon GO

Poliwrath in Pokemon anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Like its pure Water-type counterpart, Politoed, Poliwrath is not the best pick for PvE encounters like gym or raid battles. Legendries, Mega Evolutions, and other high CP critters perform better in these scenarios.

Nevertheless, if you wish to pick Poliwrath in a gym battle or a raid, you should have the following moves on it:

Fast Attack: Bubble

Charged Attack: Scald + Dynamic Punch

This moveset will let you deal maximum damage with Poliwrath, the ultimate goal of the PvE format.