Best moveset for Ursaluna in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO players can expect various events during August, including catching Ursaluna. The last full moon was on June 3, and some players obtained it during that time while others have been waiting for the next full moon night to appear. Those who have caught Teddiursa and evolved it into Ursaring can now evolve it into Ursaluna on August 1, 2023.

Players have reported that the real-world full moon and the full moon on the title's map view do not match. While usually, this is not the case, if such a situation occurs, they can still evolve the Pokemon in a few days. Ursaring has a unique evolution method, and there are no other ways to evolve it. Lucky ones who catch Ursaluna may want to know more about its types, CP, and movepool.

Best Ursaluna PvP movesets in Pokemon GO

Ursaluna is a dual Ground and Normal-type pocket monster (Image via Niantic)

Ursaluna is a dual Ground and Normal-type pocket monster with a CP cap of 4358. It exhibits 243 Attacks, 181 Defense, and 277 Stamina. It has impressive attacking and tank power compared to its defense power. That said, the best moveset for Ursaluna for Great League, Ultra League, and Master League in PvP modes are as follows:

Fast Move: Tackle

Charge Move: Ice Punch

Legacy Move: High Horsepower

Tackle: Ursaluna has two fast moves: Tackle (Normal-type) and Rock Smash (Fighting-type). Tackle is more effective as it has a STAB potential. It also deals five damage, generates five energy, and takes 0.5 seconds to cool down.

Ice Punch: Out of Ursaluna's four other charge attacks, Ice Punch is the best. This Ice-type charge attack inflicts 50 damage and costs 33 energy. In the PvP battle scenario, its damage increases by +5. It can significantly damage Dragon, Flying, Grass, and Ground-types.

High Horsepower: The Legacy Attack, High Horsepower, is a Ground-type move. It inflicts 110 damage, costs 100 energy, and has a cooldown period of 1.6 seconds. Since Sunny weather conditions boost this move, players can deal heavy damage to Electric, Fire, Poison, Rock, and Steel-types.

Is Ursaluna good in Pokemon GO PvP?

Ursaluna's best movesets (Image via Niantic )

Ursaluna has excellent battle capabilities, as mentioned earlier. Players can use this pocket monster in the Great League from levels 14 to 16. PvPoke ranks this critter at 668 in the Great League, 496 in the Ultra League, and 31 in the Master League.

This monster is weak to Fighting, Ice, Grass, and Water-types moves which can make it less viable in certain conditions. But it shows its max potential in the Pokemon GO Master League.

One key takeaway for players, Ursaluna can counter Giratina (Origin), Garchomp, and Zacian.

Best Ursaluna PvE moveset in Pokemon GO?

Ursaluna PvE movepool (Image via Niantic)

Ursaluna's battle capabilities also remain the same in the Pokemon GO PvE scene. This critter can be outperformed by Primal Kyogre and Pokemon with mega evolutions. Players should be careful when using it in gyms and raid battles.

Players who want to learn more about its capacity can still use it, and here are the best Ursaluna PvE movesets:

Fast Move: Tackle Charge Move: Ice Punch Legacy Move: High Horsepower

These movesets have merits and demerits, and players are advised to use them accordingly.