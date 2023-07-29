Is Poliwrath with Fast move Counter good in Pokemon GO PvP?

Pokemon GO’s next Community Day has been announced to be the Poliwag Community Day. This event is going to start on July 30, 2023, at 2 pm local time and will end on the same day at 5 pm local time. Trainers all over the world are excited about this event as Poliwag comes with a beautiful shiny version, and its evolutions are going to get some exclusive Community Day moves that are going to be very relevant in the current Pokemon GO PvP metagame.

Post the Poliwag Community Day event, we will see some interesting changes made to the PvP style of the game.

Evolving Poliwag into a Poliwrath during the Community Day will give it a new and exclusive Fast move called Counter. While Counter is not a new move in the game, it is new in Poliwrath’s move pool.

In this article, we will see if Counter Poliwrath is relevant in the current Pokemon GO PvP meta.

Is Counter Poliwrath worth it in the Pokemon GO Battle League?

PokéNall @BGaming96 Poliwag Community Day is Coming to Pokémon Go this month Poiltoed and Poliwrath are getting new moves. pic.twitter.com/naGmwVYG55

Poliwrath has been a fan-favorite since the early days of the Pokemon franchise. It used to be one of the more popular Fighting- and Water-type critters, but sadly, it had been hiding in the shadows as far as Pokemon GO is considered.

Counter and Shadow Claw are two of the best Fast moves in the game, and giving Poliwrath the ability to learn Counter will help it dominate the PvP matches in both the Great League and the Ultra League.

Besides normal Poliwraths, you can also teach this move to Shadow Poliwraths. That said, you must use Elite Fast TMs to give this move to a shadow variant of this critter. If you are unable to play during the Community Day, using your Elite TMs on your regular Poliwrath makes a lot of sense, as Counter is definitely going to make a splash in the game.

Poliwrath’s attributes in Pokemon GO

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Evolve Poliwhirl during You can count on Poliwrath to learn a powerful Fast Attack when it evolves into Poliwrath!Evolve Poliwhirl during #PokemonGOCommunityDay to get a Poliwrath that knows the Fast Attack Counter. pic.twitter.com/R3x9i13VhI

As stated above, Poliwrath has a unique elemental type combination. It is weak against the following elemental typings:

Electric

Fairy

Flying

Grass

Psychic

Poliwrath is resistant to the following elemental typings:

Bug

Dark

Fire

Ice

Rock

Steel

Water

It has the following base statistics:

Attack: 182

Defense: 184

Stamina: 207

Best Rank 1 IVs for Poliwrath:

Great League: 0/15/14

Ultra League: 0/15/13

Master League: 15/15/15 (It is not useful in the Master League as its maximum Combat Points are not high enough)

Poliwrath with Counter is going to perform great in the Ultra League as it does not have a lot of competition when it comes to Fighting-type critters, and its well-rounded stats will prove to be beneficial.

While it has a plethora of Fast moves in Pokemon GO, Counter will be the best choice. If you have used Machamp in the past, you will know how good this particular move is, and it will not be any different for Poliwrath.

Besides generating a decent amount of energy, Counter deals substantial damage to the enemies. Given the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) for Counter, you can have success using this critter in the Great and Ultra Leagues of Pokemon GO.

How to get Poliwrath with Counter in Pokemon GO?

Calvin 🤠 @AmazeHobbes Pokemon no matter where you were had a set of rules, there were sometimes branching paths for evolution like choosing Poliwrath or Politoed but most Pokémon have a pretty narrow set of options. pic.twitter.com/ecPtSa9yRq

During the Poliwag Community Day, evolving any Poliwag into a Poliwrath will unlock the Fast move Counter for the critter. Besides this, you can use Elite Fast TMs if you want to build a Shadow Poliwrath with Counter, as you can get an added shadow bonus.