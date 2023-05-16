5 best Pokemon Battle Gimmicks, ranked

The Pokemon franchise has evolved much like its titular Pocket Monsters over the years, resulting in changes to the battle system in the form of what many fans consider "gimmicks." Considering the short-lived nature of many of these battle changes, the moniker may hold up to some degree. Whatever the case, they often welcome changes to the series' conventional battle formula.

Although the core gameplay of Pokemon battles hasn't been altered much over the decades, the implementation of gimmicks in many of the games' generations has been well-received for the most part. It isn't difficult to see why, as the traditional battle system and elemental-type matchups have remained incredibly consistent and may have gotten boring without some form of innovation.

Since Generation IX's games Pokemon Scarlet and Violet introduced their own gimmick, it isn't a bad time to rank the best ones implemented throughout franchise history.

Ranking the top Pokemon Battle Gimmicks in series history

5) Terastallization

It's the latest gimmick to the Pokemon battle system, and it isn't perfect, but Terastallization can be quite helpful in both casual and competitive play. Using the power of Terastal energy found in the Paldea region, trainers can transform their Pocket Monster into a crystalline form with a large jeweled crown atop their head.

While it can look pretty silly compared to previous gimmicks, it revitalizes the tired type effectiveness system that hasn't had a real upgrade since Pokemon X and Y when Fairy-types were added.

Species in Scarlet and Violet have their traditional elemental types and a Tera Type. When transformed, a Pocket Monster will have its elemental type shifted to whatever its Tera Type is, amplifying the power of moves of the same type. Even better, this changes the type effectiveness of weaknesses and resistance mid-battle, which can turn the tide of a fight when used wisely.

4) Gigantamax/Dynamax forms

When Pokemon Sword and Shield reached Nintendo Switch titles, it brought the Gigantamax and Dynamax systems with it. Though some fans may have stated that the gimmicks were overpowered, there's little doubt they introduced some changes that hadn't been seen before. The transformations turned Pocket Monsters into towering creatures, complete with new appearances and empowered attacks.

Not every species got the Gigantamax or Dynamax treatment. But compared to gimmicks made in titles before Sword and Shield, the two implementations were a huge and memorable step forward.

3) Triple and Rotation Battles

Pokemon Black and White were initially not well-received by some players, but the adventures through the Unova region have grown to be more appreciated over time. The battle gimmicks aged well, too, as the two titles introduced the concept of Triple Battles and Rotation Battles.

With Triple Battles, three Pocket Monsters could battle each other at once. Still, the participants on the outside couldn't attack diagonal targets, and the fighter in the center could attack any target. This implemented a new level of strategy that certainly piggybacked on Generation III's Double Battles but with a unique twist.

Meanwhile, Rotation Battles introduced their own strategies and challenges. This gimmick operated somewhat like Triple Battles, where Pokemon battled in a 3v3 format, but only one participant could attack per round. However, switching between Pocket Monsters no longer took a round, which introduced new battle possibilities.

2) Double Battles

Originally introduced in Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire, Double Battles were a huge mechanic for their time in the franchise's history. This gimmick was so impactful that it would re-appear in future games, making it one of the few gimmicks to carry over between generations.

As the name implies, Double Battles introduced the ability to battle in a 2v2 format with no targeting restrictions that Triple Battles would eventually have. If a Pocket Monster fainted, trainers would select one of their available options to take its place until they were out of replacements.

Generation III was groundbreaking for the series in many ways, and Double Battles were at the forefront of these innovations. They introduced a new way to conceptualize Pokemon battles and synergies now that the series was no longer limited to a 1v1 format, making counterplay and combo setups more meaningful in the long run.

1) Mega Evolution

Pokemon X and Y may not be the favorite titles of many fans, but the Mega Evolution mechanic was almost universally praised when it debuted in the two 3DS titles. Using a special stone and a powered bracelet, trainers could cause their Pocket Monster to undergo a temporary evolution during the battle that vastly improved its battle capabilities and gave it a new appearance.

Some players likened it to the concept of Digivolving in the rival Digimon series, but it was beloved regardless. It would reappear after X/Y's debut in the animated series Omega Ruby/Alpha Sapphire, Sword and Shield, and the mobile title Pokemon GO.

Not only did some creatures receive a power boost via Mega Evolution, but many received multiple Mega Evolution forms or obtained new elemental types after Mega Evolving. This allowed players to change the flow of battle with new elemental-type matchups well before other gimmicks attempted it, and some of the most beloved creatures in the franchise received megas, revitalizing their battle utility for both casual and veteran players alike.

Mega Evolution has been phased out in recent Pokemon titles, but it remains one of the most requested gimmicks to return among fans in each franchise entry. The potential for new megas is certainly vast, and trainers would likely welcome these new evolutions with open arms.

Poll : 0 votes