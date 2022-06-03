Best Pokemon to use in Pokemon GO's Great League (June 2022)

With Pokemon GO Battle League Season 11 on the way, now is the best time to start team building.

While the Great League meta has been somewhat stable for a while, there have been some major shake-ups recently. Some Pokemon that trainers might remember as being OP (overpowered) have fallen off a bit, while others have seen a rise in viability. There are also several new additions from the Season of Alola that trainers are going to want to keep an eye out for.

Which Pokemon should trainers level up for Great League Season 11?

1) Registeel

Registeel is arguably the best Steel-type in the meta (Image via Niantic)

As it sits on top of the rankings on PvPoke, it's very clear who the king of Great League is. Steel-types are known for being the best defensively in the game. A Steel-type that can beat other Steel-types, therefore, will always be in high demand.

Thanks to its access to Focus Blast, that’s exactly what Registeel does. Neither Bastiodon nor Galarian Stunfisk can clash against Registeel without risking their lives. Since Registeel also naturally beats other threats like Alolan Ninetails and Altaria, it’s easy to see why it’s the top-rated Pokemon at the moment.

Story continues below ad

2) Medicham

In a game mode where Steel-types are really popular, Fighting-types will always be necessary to counter them. Medicham, in particular XL Medicham, is likely the best option for the Fighting-type role any trainer can ask for.

Although it is known for using Power Up Punch to boost its Attack to unbeatable levels, many Medichams instead opt to run Ice Punch to beat Trevenant and Altaria. Medicham is great for matchups against most everything else in Great League, providing big wins against Walrein, Swampert, and Scrafty.

Story continues below ad

3) Walrein

Walrein got heavily boosted with Icicle Spear (Image via Game Freak)

Speaking of Walrein, thanks to its newfound toy in Icicle Spear, it has become a large threat in the meta. Trainers might be used to discounting Walrein since it doesn’t look like it has the greatest stats, and it also used to have a shield pressure problem.

Icicle Spear was the perfect low-energy cost move Walrein needed to shoot up in the rankings. Now, it can easily provide a shield advantage as well.

4) Araquanid

Story continues below ad

Araquanid was one of the most recent Pokemon to debut (Image via Game Freak)

This would be the newest addition to the elite of Great League, having been introduced through the Season of Alola. There is a lot to like about Araquanid, though.

Its Attack definitely leaves something to be desired. However, it makes up for that with an enormous 176 Defense stat. Water and Bug is also a surprisingly good defensive typing, as it takes away one of Water’s main weaknesses in Grass.

5) Trevenant

Trevenant was released during the Season of Mischief (Image via TiMi Studios)

Story continues below ad

Great League was never the same since Trevenant was released during the Season of Mischief last October. It’s pretty rare that the meta sees a newer Pokemon shoot to the top instantly after its release. Looking at Trevenant’s movepool, it’s easy to see why.

Trevenant applies some of the best shield pressure in the game with Seed Bomb and Shadow Ball. Seed Bomb is usually used to bait shields and open opponents up to Shadow Ball. What makes Seed Bomb so good, though, is that with Trevenant’s 127 Attack stat, opponents will still have to respect Seed Bomb’s damage. This is likely the largest offensive threat in Great League right now.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far