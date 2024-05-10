Best PvP moveset and build guide for Primarina in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

This guide will help you learn the best PvP moveset and builds for Primarina in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. You can find Primarina in 7-star Tera Raids and can solo defeat this monster to get it in your bag. You can encounter it from May 10, 2024, through May 12, 2024. It will return on May 17 and stay until May 19.

In this article, we will walk you through everything you need to know about the best build for Primarina, including the best Nature, EV Spreads, Tera Type, and more.

Best build for Primarina in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Fairy Primarina is far from the toughest 7-star raid boss in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Type, ability, and type effectiveness of Primarina in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The best build for Primarina is subjective but following characteristics will remain same across all builds in Scarlet and Violet:

Type: Water and Fairy

Water and Fairy Abilities: Torrent and Liquid Voice (Hidden)

Torrent and Liquid Voice (Hidden) Weak against (2x): Grass, Electric, and Poison

Grass, Electric, and Poison Damaged Normally (1x): Normal, Ground, Flying, Psychic, Rock, Ghost, Steel, and Fairy

Normal, Ground, Flying, Psychic, Rock, Ghost, Steel, and Fairy Resists (0.5x): Fire, Water, Ice, Fighting, Bug, and Dark

Fire, Water, Ice, Fighting, Bug, and Dark Immune to: Dragon

Primarina's stats in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

This beast has the following base stats in Scarlet and Violet:

Heal Points (HP): 80

80 Base Attack (Atk): 74

74 Base Defense (Def): 74

74 Special Attack (SpAtk) : 126

: 126 Special Defense (SpDef): 116

116 Speed: 88

Also read: How to get all starters in Indigo Disk

Best Nature for Primarina in Scarlet and Violet

You can run the following Natures for the best Primarina build:

Modest: This will increase the Special Attack stat while reducing the Attack stat.

This will increase the Special Attack stat while reducing the Attack stat. Timid: This will increase the Speed stat while reducing the Attack stat.

Best Singles build for Primarina in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Nature: Modest (+Special Attack; -Attack)

Modest (+Special Attack; -Attack) EV Spread: HP- 252; Def- 44; Special Attack- 212

HP- 252; Def- 44; Special Attack- 212 Final Stat Values: HP- 187; Def- 100; Special Attack- 190; Special Defense- 136; Speed- 80

HP- 187; Def- 100; Special Attack- 190; Special Defense- 136; Speed- 80 Ability: Torrent

Torrent Tera Type: Fire

Fire Held Item: Assault Vest or Choice Specs

Assault Vest or Choice Specs Moveset: Moonblast, Sparkling Aria, Tera Blast, and Flip Turn

Best Singles team for Primarina in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Rillaboom: Physical Attacker

Physical Attacker Heat Rotom: Special Attacker

Special Attacker Primarina: Special Attacker

Best Doubles build for Primarina in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Primarina in Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Nature: Modest (+Special Attack; -Attack)

Modest (+Special Attack; -Attack) EV Spread: HP- 252; Special Def- 4; Special Attack- 252

HP- 252; Special Def- 4; Special Attack- 252 Final Stat Values: HP- 187; Def- 94; Special Attack- 195; Special Defense- 137; Speed- 80

HP- 187; Def- 94; Special Attack- 195; Special Defense- 137; Speed- 80 Ability: Torrent

Torrent Tera Type: Fire

Fire Held Item: Life Orb

Moveset: Moonblast, Sparkling Aria, hydro Cannon, and Protect

Best Doubles team for Primarina in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Incineroar: Support/Physical Attacker

Support/Physical Attacker Primarina: Special Attacker

Special Attacker Dusclops: Support/ Trick Room Settler

Support/ Trick Room Settler Rhyperior: Physical Attacker

Best counters to use against Primarina in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Ogerpon (Wellspring Mask)

Rillaboom

Venusaur

If you want to know how to defeat Primarina in Scarlet and Violet's Tera raids, consider reading our raid guides: