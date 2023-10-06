Best team for Decidueye in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO players feeling out their arsenals for PvE and PvP battles may have happened upon Decidueye. The Grass/Ghost-type starter from the Alola region has some solid attack and defense IV stats, giving it some decent capabilities in battle, even if they're not the best of the best. Additionally, Decidueye can get a big lift in its efficacy by having the right team around it.

Team building for Decidueye in Pokemon GO can be a bit tricky, considering the fact that it has five elemental weaknesses. It can be difficult to cover for all of its weaknesses depending on the arena. However, with capable meta Pocket Monsters on its side, Decidueye can perform well as a relief fighter.

If Pokemon GO fans want to use Decidueye in battle, it's a good idea to utilize the right team for the job.

What is the best PvE team for Decidueye in Pokemon GO?

Tyranitar accounts for many of Decidueye's weaknesses in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

When addressing a Decidueye team in PvE arenas, players will want a configuration that works well in raids and Team GO Rocket battles. With that in mind, it's a good idea to assemble a team that can protect Decidueye from most or all of its weaknesses while still having high-DPS options across the board.

Fortunately, the likes of Shadow Tyranitar, Machamp, and Mamoswine can negate any type advantages held over Decidueye. That leaves two additional creatures to utilize in raids for pure damage output. Moreover, in Team GO Rocket battles, durability can be taken into account, which is where Shadow Tyranitar/Mamoswine can perform well once again.

Recommended raid team for Decidueye

Shadow Tyranitar

Shadow Mamoswine

Decidueye

Shadow Machamp

Shadow Mewtwo

Shadow Salamence

Recommended Team GO Rocket battle team for Decidueye

Shadow Tyranitar (Lead)

Decidueye (Switch)

Shadow Mamoswine (Closer)

What is the best PvP team for Decidueye in Pokemon GO?

Carbink is a near-perfect closer to anchor a Decidueye team in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Since Pokemon GO's PvP battles only permit three-creature teams, building around Decidueye gets a bit tougher. Fortunately, there are plenty of Pocket Monsters that perform well in the Great and Ultra League meta (Decidueye doesn't have the stats/CP for Master League) while still filling defined team roles.

Much like in PvE, trainers will want to cover as many of Decidueye's weaknesses as possible while providing viable meta options on offense and defense. Even if players can't mitigate every shortcoming for Decidueye, they should be able to make it much less of a liability in type matchups for PvP.

Recommended Great League team for Decidueye

Medicham (Lead)

Decidueye (Switch)

Carbink (Closer)

Recommended Ultra League team for Decidueye

Cobalion (Lead)

Decidueye (Switch)

Regice (Closer)

Thanks to the diverse learnable moves that the teams above can employ, the majority of Decidueye's weaknesses can be addressed with a direct counter. The main weak spot in the team configurations comes down to Ghost-type opponents and moves.

If trainers see them often in the Great/Ultra Leagues, it may be worth investing in options like Sableye/Scrafty in the Great League or Guzzlord/Mandibuzz in the Ultra League.