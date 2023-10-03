Best team for Glaceon in Pokemon GO

Glaceon, the Ice-type Eeveelution, was released in Pokemon GO in May 2019 alongside the introduction of the Lure Module mechanic in the game. To get one of these critters in Niantic's mobile game, you must feed Eevee 25 Candy after naming it Rea or in the presence of a Glacial Lure Module. Please note that the name trick method can only be used once per account.

Glaceon is outclassed by many other Ice-type Pocket Monsters in the Pokemon GO Battle League. That said, it can prove effective when used with the right team with the right set of strategies. This guide lists the best companions for Glaceon for the Great, Ultra, and Master Leagues.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions. Attacks marked with * are Legacy Moves and require an Elite TM.

Best team for Glaceon in Great League of Pokemon GO

Glaceon, Lickitung, Lanturn (Image via TPC)

The best team for Glaceon in the Great League is:

Glaceon as the Lead.

Lickitung as the Safe Swap.

Laturn Charizard as the Closer.

Moves of all creatures in this team

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Glaceon Lead Ice Shard Avalanche, Icy Wind Lickitung Switch Lick Power Whip, Body Slam* Lanturn Closer Water Gun Surf, Thunderbolt

Glaceon can exert decent shield pressure with its Fast Attack and debuff the enemies' Attack using Icy Wind. Lickitung, who is a fairly bulky creature, can capitalize further on the lowered offensive presence of the opponent. Interestingly, an Avalanche from Glaceon will hit any opponent really hard.

Lanturn is the sweeper for the team. It has solid matchups against most of the Great League meta and performs well without shields.

Best team for Glaceon in Ultra League of Pokemon GO

Glaceon, Tapu Fini, Cresselia (Image via TPC)

The best team for Glaceon in the Ultra League is:

Glceon as the Lead.

Tapu Fini as the Safe Swap.

Cresselia as the Closer.

Moves of all creatures in this team

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Glaceon Lead Ice Shard Avalanche, Icy Wind Tapu Fini Switch Water Gun Surf, Moonblast Cresselia Closer Psycho Cut Grass Knot*, Future Sight

Glaceon has a strong offensive presence and robust defenses but lacks type coverage and bulk. Thankfully, Tapu Fini and Cresselia are some of the tankiest Pocket Monsters in the Ultra League meta.

Glaceon is weak to Fighting, Rock, Fire, and Steel-types. Tapu Fini can hard-counter the first three and do well against the last. Cresselia has a decent matchup and can perform well in the end game, thanks to its high bulk.

Best team for Glaceon in Master League of Pokemon GO

Glaceon, Reshiram, Xerneas (Image via TPC)

The best team for Glaceon in the Master League is:

Glaceon as the Lead.

Giratina (Altered) as the Safe Swap.

Xerneas as the Closer.

Moves of all creatures in this team

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Glaceon Lead Ice Shard Avalanche, Icy Wind Xerneas Switch Geomancy* Close Combat, Moonblast Reshiram Closer Dragon Breath Fusion Flare*, Draco Meteor

The Master League is tough for most Eeveelutions. Therefore, if you plan on using Glaceon in this format, you have to be pitch-perfect with your Charged Move timings and catching. The Ice-type attacks deal decent damage to Dragon-types, but its low HP becomes a problem.

A Xerneas safe switch can help out to a great extent, but there is so much you can do. Reshiram can also carry the weight of the end-game decently, but wins won't be easy to come by.