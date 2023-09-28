Best team for Hisuian Electrode in Pokemon GO

The ongoing "Out to Play" Pokemon GO event features the Sphere Pokemon, Hisuian Voltrob in 7 KM Eggs. Players can also encounter Hisuian Growlithe, Hisuian Sneasel, and Hisuian Qwilfish. Those who evolve Hisuian Voltrob into Hisuian Electrode may wonder about monsters to create the best team for it. Since the Out to Play occasion will conclude on October 2, 2023, this is an excellent opportunity to add an Electric and Grass-type creature to one's collection.

Given Hisuian Electrode dual typing, the perfect possible roster must include species that cover its weaknesses. They must also have more comprehensive coverage against attacks. More importantly, the team must be incredibly bulky with a consistent movepool.

This article details the best party to build for Hisuian Electrode in Pokemon GO.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Best team for Hisuian Electrode in Great League of Pokemon GO

Team for Great League (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Players must include monsters that maximize their effectiveness to build the ideal team for Hisuian Electrode and address its vulnerabilities. The lineups become more robust and reliable when they synergize with its strengths. Since the success of winning hinges on strategic gameplay in the Great League, overpowering opponents with high Combat Power (CP) is not a viable approach.

Hisuian Electrode's team in Pokemon GO Great League:

Hisuian Electrode as the Lead

as the Lead Lickintung as the Safeswap

as the Safeswap Medicam as the Closer

Moves of each critter in this team

Hisuian Electrode

Fast move : Thundershock (Electric-type)

: Thundershock (Electric-type) Charged move: Wild Charge (Electric-type) and Energy Ball (Grass-type)

Lickitung

Fast move : Lick (Ghost-type)

: Lick (Ghost-type) Charged move: Body Slam (Normal-type) and Power Whip (Grass-type)

Medicam

Fast move : Counter (Fighting-type)

: Counter (Fighting-type) Charged move: Psychic (Psychic-type) and Ice Punch (Ice-type)

With this team composition, trainers can effectively cover Hisuian Electrode's weaknesses. This build provides a win against top meta critters like Serperior, Sableye, and Gligar.

Best team for Hisuian Electrode in Pokemon GO Ultra League

Roster for Great League (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

It is essential to consider certain factors to create an optimal team for Hisuian Electrode in the Ultra League. Pokemon that performed well in the Great League might deliver different results despite their higher CP. Thus, it's critical to incorporate entities that cover Hisuian Electrode's weaknesses and improve its power.

Hisuian Electrode's best team in the Ultra League

Buzzwole as the Lead

as the Lead Steelix as the Safeswap

as the Safeswap Hisuian Electrode as the Closer

Movesets of every critter in this team

Buzzwole

Fast move: Counter

Counter Charged move: Superpower (Fighting-type) and Lunge (Bug-type)

Steelix

Fast move: Dragon Tail (Dragon-type)

Dragon Tail (Dragon-type) Charged move: Earthquake (Ground) and Breaking Swipe (Dragon-type)

Hisuian Electrode

Fast move: Thunder Shock

Thunder Shock Charged move: Wild Charge and Energy Ball

This team helps form a formidable party for Hisuian Electrode within the Ultra League meta. Each member in this roster boasts resistance to multiple move types while bolstering one another's strength.

Best team for Hisuian Electrode in Pokemon GO Master League

Team for Master League (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

The Master League stands out as the most challenging PvP battle format in Pokemon GO. As stated earlier, players shouldn't use monsters they have already used. Instead, they should create a suitable roster for Hisuian Electrode in this league.

Hisuian Electrode's best team in the Master League

Xerneas as the Lead

as the Lead Giratina (Altered) as the Safeswap

as the Safeswap Hisuian Electrode as the Closer

Movepool of every critter in this team

Xerneas

Fast move: Geomancy (Fairy-type)

Geomancy (Fairy-type) Charged move: Combat (Fighting-type) and Moonblast (Fairy-type)

Giratina (Altered)

Fast move: Shadow Claw (Ghost-type)

Shadow Claw (Ghost-type) Charged move: Shadow Sneak (Ghost-type) and Dragon Claw (Dragon-type)

Hisuian Electrode

Fast move: Thundershock

Thundershock Charged move: Wild Charge and Energy Ball

Pokemon GO trainers can form this team to get the best out of Hisuian Electrode in the Master League.