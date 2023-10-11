Best teams for Arboliva in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO players were introduced to the Paldean species Arboliva courtesy of its Harvest Festival event. The final evolution of Smoliv and Dolliv, Arboliva, is a Grass/Normal-type Pocket Monster with decent attack power and a little bit of durability to go along with it. Since this is the case, this monster can serve well as part of a larger team in PvE and PvP battles.

Unfortunately, Arboliva also has six elemental weaknesses, so building a team around it can be a tricky proposition. This is especially true in the case of PvP environments and Team GO Rocket battles since teams are restricted to three Pocket Monsters.

Nevertheless, if trainers are determined to use Arboliva in Pokemon GO battles, they'll want the right teammates.

What are the best PvE teams for Arboliva in Pokemon GO

Mamoswine is an excellent teammate who can counter Arboliva's weaknesses (Image via Niantic)

Since Arboliva is susceptible to Bug-, Fire-, Fighting-, Flying-, Ice- and Poison-type moves/Pokemon, trainers have their work cut out for them. Fortunately, the right dual-type Pocket Monsters can be slotted into a trainer's PvE team to both cover for Arboliva's weaknesses and deal great damage.

The makeup of an Arboliva PvE team in Pokemon GO will take on a different appearance depending on what kind of battle trainers are undertaking. Raids will consist of more teammates, while Team GO Rocket fights will only incorporate three 'mons. Regardless, the same PvE picks work well in both situations.

Aerodactyl can help protect Arboliva in PvE thanks to its Rock/Flying-typing (Image via Niantic)

Recommended raid team for Arboliva

Shadow Metagross

Shadow Mamoswine

Shadow Tyranitar

Shadow Swampert

Shadow Moltres

Arboliva

Recommended Team GO Rocket battle team for Arboliva

Shadow Swampert

Arboliva

Shadow Aerodactyl

What is Arboliva's best PvP team in Pokemon GO

Shadow Gligar excels as an attacker in an Arboliva-based Great League team (Image via Purple Kyogre/YouTube)

Much like in PvE, Pokemon GO players will want to protect Arboliva from its elemental weaknesses as much as possible to ensure it remains effective. Fortunately, this can be done with the right team makeup in both the Great and Ultra League, but Arboliva begins to lose its effectiveness when facing Legendaries/Mythics in the Master League.

Since this is the case, it may be best to stick to the Great and Ultra Leagues, where Arboliva won't be outclassed. The good news is that all six of Arboliva's weaknesses can still be accounted for while still formulating a team that can perform well in PvP.

Recommended PvP teams for Arboliva

Great League - Shadow Gligar (Lead), Arboliva (Switch), Carbink (Closer)

- Shadow Gligar (Lead), Arboliva (Switch), Carbink (Closer) Ultra League - Steelix (Lead), Arboliva (Switch), Tapu Fini (Closer)

Steelix is a great attacker in the PvP meta and counters many of Arboliva's weaknesses (Image via Niantic)

It should be noted that although the teams above are recommended, Pokemon GO trainers should remain flexible based on the changes within the PvE and PvP meta. If a recommended team isn't working as planned, trainers are encouraged to try out different combinations that are capable of minimizing Arboliva's weaknesses.