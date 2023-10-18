The Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour on October 31, 2023, will feature Yamask. If you decide to take part in this event, you will have the opportunity to catch Cofagrigus. The spotlighted species will appear in the wild with higher frequency. The more you catch it, the closer you will get to evolving it into Cofagrigus. So, what does this spooky creature offer in friendly and competitive play?

A Pocket Monster cannot single-handedly do anything in Pokemon GO. Therefore, you need to create an ideal team composition around it. After you acquire Cofagrigus, you should look for creatures that boost its performance.

This article lists the best teams for Cofagrigus in Pokemon GO.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Best team for Cofagrigus in the Great League of Pokemon GO

Cofagrigus has a Max CP of 2570 in the mobile game (Image The Pokemon Company)

Here is the best team for Cofagrigus in Pokemon GO's Great League:

Cofagrigus as the lead

Lickitung as the safe swap

Vigoroth as the closer

This composition is excellent for Cofagrigus. As the team's safe swap, Lickitung provides decent bulk capacity because it has excellent stamina. Vigoroth, on the other hand, has only one weakness, making it a great pick to gain an advantage in a battle.

Here are all the attacks of this team:

Cofagrigus

Fast Move : Shadow Claw

: Shadow Claw Charged Moves: Shadow Ball and Dark Pulse

Lickitung

Fast Move : Lick

: Lick Charged Moves: Power Whip and Body Slam

Vigoroth

Fast Move : Counter

: Counter Charged Moves: Body Slam and Bull Dose

This roster can help you attack and defend against current top-meta critters like Medicham, Carbink, Scrafty, and more.

Best team for Cofagrigus in the Ultra League of Pokemon GO

Cofagrigus variants in the game (Image via Niantic/Sportskeeda)

Here is the best team for Cofagrigus in the Ultra League:

Cofagrigus as the lead

Registeel as the safe swap

Tapu Fini as the closer

This team can effectively damage 13 out of 18 elemental types. However, it deals more damage to Fire, Ice, Psychic, and Rock-type creatures. This party takes reduced damage from 15 elemental types and is only weak to eight.

Here are all the attacks of this team:

Cofagrigus

Fast Move : Shadow Claw

: Shadow Claw Charged Moves: Shadow Ball and Dark Pulse

Registeel

Fast Move : Lock On

: Lock On Charged Moves: Focus Blast and Zap Cannon

Tapu Fini

Fast Move : Water Gun

: Water Gun Charged Moves: Surf and Moon Blast

This team provides good coverage against top-meta threats. The party becomes a lot bulkier with the moves above, which will help you save shields for use at the right time.

Should you build a team for Cofagrigus in Pokemon GO Master League?

Cofagrigus is boosted by foggy weather (Image via Niantic/Sportskeea)

Although Cofagrigus is a decent performer in Pokemon GO, it cannot do much in the current meta of the Master League. Multiple creatures can outclass it in this category.

Better alternatives would be Gliscor, Steelix, Virizion, Kommo-o, Toxicroak, and Ninetales. However, if you still want to build a team around Cofagrigus, the reliable choices would be Dragonite, Xerneas, Giratina (Altered), Rayquaza, or Dialga.