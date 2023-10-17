Pokemon GO Cofagrigus PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

The fourth week of this year's Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour is approaching, and players worldwide patiently await Cofagrigus. This event will feature Yamask, an unevolved form of Cofagrigus in wild encounters, which will be held on October 31 from 6 pm to 7 pm local time.

Trainers have increased chances to collect Yamask Candy for the evolution process. If you decide to get this Ghost-type Pocket Monster, it would be best to know about its battle capacity.

Understanding how Cofagrigus will perform in the PvP and PvE formats will help you in many ways. The PvE engagement offers Raid Battles and Gym Defense. GO Battle League and Trainer Battle fall under the PvP format. This Pokemon GO guide provides all the best movesets for Cofagrigus in different battle scenarios.

Best PvE moveset for Cofagrigus in Pokemon GO

Catch Shiny to get Shiny Cofagrigus (Image via Niantic/Sportskeeda)

Best offensive PvE moveset for Cofagrigus

Cofagrigus can access two Ghost-type Fast Attacks: Shadow Claw and Astonish. The best choice would be to use Shadow Claw, which requires less energy and provides significant damage output. Astonish is underwhelming because it takes 14 energy to inflict 8 damage. On the other hand, Shadow Claw deals more than twice the damage of Astonish and still takes less energy for the next turn.

Combining this Fast Attack with the Charged Attack Shadow Ball does 11.70 Damage Per Second (DPS) in extreme conditions. So, the best offensive movesets for Cofagrigus are Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball.

Best defensive PvE moveset for Cofagruius

With Shadow Claw as a Fast Attack and Shadow Ball as a Charged Attack, Cofagruius’s defensive potential can be maximized. The other Charged Attack takes the same energy to deal less damage and have less type coverage.

Is Cofagrigus good in Pokemon GO PvE?

Unfortunately, Cofagrigus cannot be as powerful as other creatures despite having a similar CP level in the PvE format. It's better to include it in a team of top tiers to get better results or use other powerful options for quick work.

Best PvP moveset for Cofagrigus in Pokemon GO

Cofagrigus is a spooky-looking monster (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Cofagrigus has three Fast Attacks in its disposition: Shadow Claw, Zen Headbutt, and Astonish. Zen Headbutt is a Psychic-type move, while the other two are Ghost-type. The former is the strongest in damage but takes 10 energy to inflict 12 damage. Thus, the reliable choice would be to pair Shadow Claw with Shadow Ball or Psychic Charged Attack.

Is Cofagrigus good in Pokemon GO PvP?

Cofagrigus is a good battle critter despite its flaws in some aspects. However, using creatures that perform better than Cofagrigus in this format is suggested. Still, if you want to use it in the league battle, Great and Ultra League is highly recommended. Since the Master League is full of powerhouses, it can only shine in those leagues.

All moves that Cofagrigus can learn in Pokemon GO

Cofagrigus as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Cofagrigus is a solo Ghost-type Pokemon that is weak to the following elemental types:

Dark

Ghost

Cofagrigus takes reduced damage from the following typing:

Fighting

Bug

Poison

Normal

Cofagrigus can learn the following moves

Fast Attacks

Shadow Claw

Zen Headbutt

Astonish

Charged Attacks

Dark Pulse

Shadow Ball

Psychic

Best counters for Cofagrigus in Pokemon GO

Regular and Shiny variant of Cofagrigus (Image via Niantic/Sportskeeda)

Here are the ideal counters for Cofagrigus:

Hydreigon

Darkrai

Tyranitar

Giratina (Origin Forme)

Zarude

Guzzlord

Shadow Weavile

Shadow Mewtwo

Mega Rayquaza

Mega Gengar

These are just a few monsters with great potential, but you can consider using other picks with the same elemental typings.