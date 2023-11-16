Best teams for Dragonite in Pokemon GO

Dragonite is a great Dragon- and Flying-type attacker that you can use for your PvP battles across all formats of the Pokemon GO Battle League. While you will come across a lot of strong Dragon-type creatures in the GO Battle League, Dragonite has been one of the most popular picks. With moves like Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw, and Superpower, it can give your enemies a run for their money.

In this article, we will walk you through the best teams for Dragonite and Shadow Dragonite, including the attacks of all the creatures and the opponents that you can defeat in Pokemon GO.

Best team for Dragonite or Shadow Dragonite in the Great League of Pokemon GO

Best team for Dragonite in the Great League (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

The best team for Dragonite/Shadow Dragonite in the Great League:

Shadow Dragonite in the Lead

Lickitung as the Safe Swap

Dewgong as the Closer

Attacks of all the creatures in this team:

Dragonite: Dragon Breath as the Fast move along with Dragon Claw and Superpower as the Charged moves.

Dragon Breath as the Fast move along with Dragon Claw and Superpower as the Charged moves. Lickitung: Lick as the Fast move along with Body Slam and Power Whip as the Charged moves.

Lick as the Fast move along with Body Slam and Power Whip as the Charged moves. Dewgong: Ice Shard as the Fast move along with Icy Wind and Drill Run as the Charged moves.

This team can help you deal with current meta threats like Clodsire. Serperior, Medicham, Swampert, Alolan Ninetales, Jellicent, Quagsire, and Lickitung.

Best team for Dragonite or Shadow Dragonite in the Ultra League of Pokemon GO

Best team for Dragonite in the Ultra League (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

The best team for Dragonite/Shadow Dragonite in the Ultra League:

Shadow Dragonite in the Lead

Galarian Weezing as the Safe Swap

Tapu Fini as the Closer

Attacks of all the creatures in this team:

Shadow Dragonite: Dragon Breath as the Fast move along with Dragon Claw and Superpower as the Charged moves.

Dragon Breath as the Fast move along with Dragon Claw and Superpower as the Charged moves. Galarian Weezing: Fairy Wind as the Fast move along with Brutal Swing and Overheat as the Charged moves.

Fairy Wind as the Fast move along with Brutal Swing and Overheat as the Charged moves. Tapu Fini: Water Gun as the Fast move along with Surf and Moonblast as the Charged moves.

This team can help you deal with current meta threats like Steelix, Poliwrath, Scrafty, Gliscor, Guzzlord, Pidgeot, Golisopod, Tapu Fini, Dubwool, Mandibuzz, Virizion, Cobalion, Cresselia, and Altered Giratina.

Best team for Dragonite or Shadow Dragonite in the Master League of Pokemon GO

Best team for Dragonite in the Master League (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

The best team for Dragonite/Shadow Dragonite in the Master League:

Dragonite in the Lead

Metagross as the Safe Swap

Dialga as the Closer

Attacks of all the creatures in this team:

Dragonite: Dragon Breath as the Fast move along with Dragon Claw and Superpower as the Charged moves.

Dragon Breath as the Fast move along with Dragon Claw and Superpower as the Charged moves. Metagross: Bullet Punch as the Fast move along with Meteor Mash and Earthquake as the Charged moves.

Bullet Punch as the Fast move along with Meteor Mash and Earthquake as the Charged moves. Dialga: Dragon Breath as the Fast move along with Iron Head and Draco Meteor as the Charged moves.

This team can help you deal with current meta threats like Altered Forme Giratina, Zarude, Reshiram, Ursaluna, Zekrom, Groudon, Yveltal, Kyogre, Mewtwo, Rayquaza, Dragonite, and Xerneas.