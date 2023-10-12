Best teams for Gourgeist in Pokemon GO

Pumpkaboo returns to Pokemon GO with the spooky season of Halloween. If you missed the creature last year and during the in-person GO Fest event in New York City, you will be able to catch it again this week. From Thursday, October 12, 2023, at 10 am local time until Tuesday, October 17, 2023, at 8 pm local time, you will be able to encounter the Pocket Monster in the wild, including its shiny form.

Gourgeist has the same elemental typing as Trevenant -- Ghost and Grass. Though it might not be as versatile, you have no reason to sleep on this species. It performs fairly well throughout all the formats of the GO Battle League.

In this article, we will take a look at the best teams for your Gourgeist in the GO Battle League.

Best team for Gourgeist in the Great League of Pokemon GO

Here is the best team for Gourgeist in Pokemon GO's Great League:

Galarian Stunfisk in the Lead

Super Gourgeist as the Safe Swap

Venusaur as the Closer

This is a consistent team with a strong move pool. You will not have to rely too much on baiting shields and can focus on whittling down your enemies.

Most of your attackers in this team have a generous amount of bulk, so you will not have to worry about saving shields.

Attacks of all the creatures in this team:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Galarian Stunfisk Mud Shot Rock Slide, Earthquake Super Gourgeist Hex Shadow Ball, Foul Play Venusaur Vine Whip Frenzy Plant*, Sludge Bomb

This team can help you deal with current meta threats like Medicham, Registeel, Gligar, Shadow Gligar, Swampert, Shadow Swampert, Steelix, Scrafty, Sableye, Pelipper, and Serperior.

Best team for Gourgeist in the Ultra League of Pokemon GO

Here is the best team for Gourgeist in Pokemon GO's Ultra League:

Super Gourgeist in the Lead

Nidoqueen as the Safe Swap

Obstagoon as the Closer

Gourgeist is less powerful than Trevenant in this format of the GO Battle League. Both creatures have the same elemental typing.

If you want to use Gourgeist, you might as well go for Trevenant. However, Gourgeist will perform better against a no-XL meta.

Obstagoon is a pretty self-explanatory pick. It is one of the more popular names in the open Ultra League due to its consistent performance and versatility. Nidoqueen offers good elemental typing coverage and is an overall solid attacker to have on your team.

Attacks of all the creatures in this team:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Gourgeist Hex Shadow Ball, Seed Bomb Nidoqueen Poison Jab Poison Fang, Earth Power Obstagoon Counter Night Slash, Cross Chop

This team can help you deal with current meta threats like Registeel, Steelix, Cobalion, Cresselia, Altered Forme Giratina, Greedent, Guzzlord, and Gliscor.

Should you build a team for Gourgeist in the Master League of Pokemon GO?

When it comes to Ghost-type creatures in the Master League, the only name that comes to everyone’s mind is Altered Forme Giratina. It is one of the best Ghost-type attackers in this format of the GO Battle League. You also have Gengar. Thus, it would not be advisable to use a Gourgeist for the Ghost-type coverage.

If you want Grass-type coverage, you have Zarude, Virizion, and Tapu Bulu. There are far better options to go with.

Does size matter for Gorgeist in Pokemon GO?

The general consensus is the larger, the better. However, there is a lot more to it. It all comes down to how you want to use Gorgeist

You will often see that Super Gourgeist will rank higher than the Large, Small, and Average variants. This does not always mean that Super Gourgeist is superior in all scenarios.

If you take a look at the stat products of each variant, Super Gourgeist will always have the highest total. However, it has a lower defense stat than Large Gourgeist. This creates an interesting scenario where certain Pocket Monsters like Meganium and Jellicent are able to reach Super Gourgeist’s breakpoint faster. This, in turn, does more damage.

You will come across a Charm breakpoint against popular users of this move, like Alolan Ninetales. Only Small and Average Gourgeist can reach this breakpoint.

So, the best size of Gourgeist in Pokemon GO depends largely on how you want to use it.

What is the best size for Gourgeist in Pokemon GO PvP?

As we just explained, there is no best size for Gourgeist. However, the Super variant will have the highest bulk in PvP. That being said, it will perform poorly in certain matchups where the Large variant will shine.

The Small and Average variants of Gorgeist should be avoided in the Pokemon GO Battle League because of their fragile bulk.