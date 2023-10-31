Best teams for Groudon in Pokemon GO

Groudon was introduced in Pokemon GO promptly after the debut of the third generation of Pocket Monsters. After its initial launch, Groudon was the strongest attacker in the whole game. However, it was gradually dethroned as more Ground-type creatures were added to GO. Despite this, Groudon still manages to instill fear in the hearts of opponents.

In this article, we will walk you through the best teams for Groudon and the opponents that you can defeat with it.

Can you build a team for Groudon in the Great League of Pokemon GO?

Groudon in GO (Image via Sportskeeda and The Pokemon Company)

As of the writing of this article, you cannot catch a Groudon that has a Combat Power (CP) within the permissible limit for the Great League (1,500 CP). Thus, you will not be able to use this beast in your Great League team.

However, there are lots of great Ground-type attackers that you can use in the Great League. For instance, Gligar and its shadow variant, Swampert and its shadow variant, Galarian Stunfisk, Steelix and its shadow variant, Quagsire, and more are great Ground-type attackers you can use for your Great League team.

Should you build a team for Groudon in the Ultra League of Pokemon GO?

Teammates for Groudon in the Ultra League (Image via Sportskeeda and The Pokemon Company)

While you can build a team with Groudon for the Ultra League, the Combat Power limitation will prevent this Pocket Monster from performing to its full potential. You cannot use creatures with a CP above 2,500 in the Ultra League of the GO Battle League. So, while you can have a Groudon within that CP limit, creatures in the game perform best when their stats reach their maximum potential.

If you still want to use Groudon in the Ultra League, you can form a team with the following creatures:

Registeel

Pidgeot

Cresselia

Tapu Fini

Steelix

Best team for Groudon in the Master League of Pokemon GO

Best team for Groudon in the Master League (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

The best team for Groudon in the Master League:

Groudon in the Lead

Kyurem as the Safe Swap

Dragonite as the Closer

Attacks of all the creatures in this team:

Groudon: Mud Shot as the Fast Attack, along with Fire Punch and Precipice Blades as the Charged Attacks.

Mud Shot as the Fast Attack, along with Fire Punch and Precipice Blades as the Charged Attacks. Kyurem: Dragon Breath as the Fast Attack, along with Dragon Claw and Glaciate as the Charged Attacks.

Dragon Breath as the Fast Attack, along with Dragon Claw and Glaciate as the Charged Attacks. Dragonite: Dragon Breath as the Fast Attack, along with Dragon Claw and Superpower as the Charged Attacks.

This team can help you deal with current meta threats in Pokemon GO like Altered Forme Giratina, Origin Forme Giratina, Gyarados, Kyogre, Mewtwo, Hero Forme Zacian, Yveltal, Therian Forme Landorus, Mamoswine, Zarude, Ursaluna, Zekrom, Xerneas, and Reshiram.